Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri met Canadian High Commissioner Pasquale Salvaggio in Abuja to explore partnership on education and renewable energy

The governor discussed plans to send 120 Adamawa students to Canada to study science-related Master's degree programmes

Fintiri also raised support for a state technology college and sought Canadian investment in Adamawa's renewable energy sector

Abuja, FCT - Adamawa state governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has held talks with Canada's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Pasquale Salvaggio, in Abuja, as the state government pushes to deepen ties with Canada across education and clean energy.

A central focus of the discussions was the governor's plan to sponsor 120 Adamawa students to study Master's degree programmes in science-related fields in Canada. Fintiri used the meeting to press for visa facilitation to support the student cohort and sought the Canadian government's backing for the scheme, which is designed to build technical expertise within the state.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri seeks Canada's support for 120 Adamawa students to pursue science-related Master's degrees. Photo: Governor Ahmadu Fintiri

Source: UGC

Adamawa's Push for Science and Technology Capacity

Beyond the student programme, Fintiri and Salvaggio discussed broader areas of cooperation, including Canadian support for the Adamawa College of Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Gulak. The governor also raised the prospect of Canadian investment in the state's renewable energy sector, pointing to Adamawa's significant solar potential as a basis for collaboration.

Fintiri said his administration sees science and technology training as a direct route to innovation, job creation and long-term development for the state.

The governor was accompanied to the meeting by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Garba Umar Pella, and the Director of the State Scholarship Trust Fund.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri during his meeting with Canadian High Commissioner Pasquale Salvaggio in Abuja. Photo: Governor Ahmadu Fintiri

Source: UGC

Canada Beats UK, US as Nigerians’ Top Relocation Search

Meanwhile, Canada ranked as the most searched relocation destination among Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, overtaking the United States. The US dropped from first to fifth place, according to the State of Japa 2026 Q3 report published by Japa Calculator on Friday, October 30, 2026, and shared exclusively with Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 4.

The report analysed 1,645 relocation calculations carried out on the platform between July and September 2026. Canada captured 21% of those searches, with the United Kingdom in second place at 11%. Germany came third at 8%, Australia fourth at 7%, and the United States fifth at 7%, a sharp drop from the 17% it recorded in the previous quarter.

Source: Legit.ng