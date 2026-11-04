Qatar's Ministry now requires migrant workers in certain professions to obtain a training and examination certificate before being hired

The new rule, introduced under Article 23 bis, applies to workers from Ministry-accredited training centres only

Qatar's Ministry will publish the full list of affected professions on its official website

Qatar has introduced a new requirement that migrant workers in specific professions must hold a training and examination certificate before they can be employed in the country.

The rule, set out under Article 23 bis, means that workers in the affected occupations will need to complete training at centres accredited by Qatar's Ministry before any employer can bring them on.

Qatar introduces a mandatory training and examination certificate for migrant workers in selected professions before employment. Credit: Anadolu/Getty

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The move adds a new layer of professional screening to the country's existing framework for regulating migrant labour.

Which professions are affected

The Ministry has not yet disclosed the full list of professions covered by the new rule, but it said the list will be made available on its official website once finalised.

This means workers and employers will need to check the Ministry's platform directly to confirm whether a particular role falls under the new certification requirement.

How the new licensing rules will work

Beyond the certificate requirement, the Minister will also issue detailed rules covering how training centres are licensed, how they must operate, and the conditions under which a licence can be suspended or cancelled.

This gives the Ministry direct oversight over the quality and conduct of the accredited training bodies responsible for preparing workers.

The changes signal a more structured approach to workforce entry standards in Qatar, particularly for roles that the government considers to require verified competency before employment begins.

Workers and recruitment agents involved in sectors likely to be affected are advised to monitor the Ministry's website for updates on the list of covered professions and the licensing guidelines once they are formally published.

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Source: Legit.ng