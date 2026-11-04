The United Kingdom (UK) government published the eligibility conditions for first-time adult passport applicants in 2026

British nationals aged 16 and above who have never held a UK passport are among those who are qualified to apply

It is worth noting that an adult British passport, once issued to an eligible applicant, will remain valid for 10 years

The UK government has set out the conditions that determine who can apply for a first adult British passport, including those whose last passport was issued more than three decades ago.

According to the official guidance published on the UK government's website, applicants must meet a specific set of criteria before they are eligible to submit a first adult passport application.

The UK lists three requirements for applicants seeking a 10-year British passport. Photo credit: WPA Pool

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UK British passport: Who qualifies to apply?

The government listed the following conditions, all of which must apply before a person can seek a first adult passport:

1. You are a British national.

2. You are aged 16 or over, or will turn 16 within three weeks of applying.

3. You have never held a UK passport before.

There is also a separate category of people who must apply even if they have held a passport previously. Anyone whose last UK passport was issued before 1 January 1994 is required to apply as though for the first time.

UK: Child passport and validity rules

The guidance also clarified the rules around child passports. Holders of a child passport are permitted to continue using it until it expires, even if they have already turned 18.

This means turning 18 does not automatically trigger the need to apply for an adult document, as long as the existing child passport remains valid.

Once issued, an adult British passport is valid for 10 years.

Cost of UK 5-year passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK released the official cost of a five-year British passport.

Only a person with parental responsibility for the child is permitted to make the application. During the process, both parents' details must be provided.

Where one parent's details cannot be supplied, the applicant must explain the reason.

Source: Legit.ng