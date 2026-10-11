A Facebook page, Hausaland Magazine, claimed armed men killed over 100 civilians, 10 soldiers and a Mobile Police officer in Sokoto State

Legit.ng investigated the claim after the post attracted widespread attention and inflammatory comments from social media users

The Nigerian Army and Sokoto State Police Command both responded to the claim, and geographical checks raised further doubts

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Sokoto, Sokoto State - A Facebook page called Hausaland Magazine posted on October 5, 2026, that armed men had attacked a community named "Garin Gobir Gindin" in Sokoto State, killing more than 100 civilians, 10 soldiers and a Mobile Police officer.

The viral post included a photograph showing several people lying motionless on the ground, some in military-style clothing and others in civilian wear.

Fact-check scrutinises the purported mass killing in Sokoto State.

Source: Original

The caption described the alleged incident as a "genocide" and a "war on Hausa," attributing the attack to "Fulani terrorists."

It read in part:

"Despite a so-called peace agreement with Fulani bandits, terrorists stormed Garin Gobir Gindin today and unleashed hell. Ten Nigerian soldiers killed. One MOPOL officer killed. Others kidnapped. Over 100 Hausa civilians butchered, their bodies littering the streets. The death toll rises by the hour."

The post (archived here) drew comments from users who accepted and amplified the claim.

One commenter, Jay Mafulul, wrote:

"Let the Hausa people in Plateau Jos see this. They always support the Fulani killing Berom, Bokkos and Mangu. Now they will know who the real evil is."

Another user, Onuigwe Emmanuel, wrote:

"Keep on demanding an answer. Until the Fulani kill all the Hausa people."

A third commenter, Mathew K Zogo, raised doubts about the date, writing:

"Today is Tuesday 6th, not 5th actually, how true is this?"

Sokoto massacre report probed

Legit.ng probed the claim given its potential to stir panic and deepen ethnic tensions.

A search of geographical databases and community records for Sokoto State returned no location matching "Garin Gobir Gindin." The post also described the attack as occurring on Tuesday, October 5, 2026, but that date fell on a Monday.

A Google reverse-image search on the photograph accompanying the post produced no credible match linking the image to any incident in Sokoto or elsewhere.

In the same vein, fact-checking organisation Dubawa said it contacted Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for 8 Division, Nigerian Army, and Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

He was direct in his response:

"There was no such attack involving the reported mass casualties in the state."

Sokoto military and police authorities dismiss the viral claim of a deadly terrorist attack that allegedly killed over 100 civilians and security personnel. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

In the same vein, Ahmed Rufai, the spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, rejected the claim, saying:

"This incident did not occur within Sokoto."

Furthermore, a review of verified security reports across the North-West found no mass-casualty event matching the post's description. The only documented incident in Sokoto around that period took place on Sunday, October 4, 2026, in Ungushi village, Kebbe Local Government Area, where bandits killed two people and injured one more. The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed that attack, which bears no resemblance to the figures or location cited by Hausaland Magazine.

Verdict on Sokoto massacre claim

Hausaland Magazine reported an attack in Sokoto State, claiming that more than 100 civilians were killed.

It also alleged that 10 Nigerian soldiers and a Mobile Police officer died in the attack at "Garin Gobir Gindin". However, the claim is false.

Read more Sokoto state news

Troops foil terrorist attack in Sokoto

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that troops of the Joint Task Force North West, operating under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, successfully foiled a terrorist attack in Sokoto State and freed a kidnapped man in Kaduna State.

Troops from Sector 2, working alongside local security elements, moved swiftly after receiving reports of a terrorist attack on Kwaren Gamba village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Source: Legit.ng