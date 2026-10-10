Families of civilians killed in the October 5 Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 crash in Ondo State are still waiting for their loved ones' remains to be recovered

Among the 25 people who died were a couple travelling to Lagos for pre-wedding introduction rites and a young HND graduate preparing for NYSC

The NAF confirmed efforts are ongoing to recover the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the swampy crash site in Igbokoda

Igbokoda, Ondo state - Families of civilians who died in the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 crash on October 5, 2026, are still waiting for the remains of their loved ones to be returned, as recovery operations continue at a swampy site in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

The aircraft, registration number NAF 931, went down at around 9am while flying from Benin, Edo State, to Lagos. All 25 people on board, five crew members and 20 passengers, were confirmed dead by the NAF.

Recovery teams continue operations at the swampy crash site in Igbokoda, Ondo state, as investigators search for the aircraft’s flight data recorder. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

Source: Facebook

Couple's Wedding Plans Ended in Tragedy

Joy and Sunday Michael had boarded the flight to Lagos to begin introduction rites ahead of their planned wedding. Sunday's sister, Damilola, said that the family was still in mourning and had one pressing concern, The Punch reported.

"We lost both my brother and his wife in the crash, and we are still mourning," she said. "The only thing we are after now is to reclaim the bodies of my brother and his wife."

Damilola added that their mother was devastated and could not find peace until the remains were returned. She also struggled to make sense of the disaster, describing her brother as a deeply religious man.

The six civilians listed on the NAF manifest were Joy and Sunday Micheal, Mrs Ezeh Nneka, Godstmine Tarabina, Ukeme David and Gideon Omotola.

The Tarabina family in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, said they had received no official communication from the Air Force. Godstmine's sister, Perfection, said the family was grieving without any information on the progress of the search operation.

"My brother was not military personnel, though my mother is, and he was simply returning home when the incident happened," she said.

Young Graduate Had NYSC Plans

Ukeme David, a recent HND Accounting graduate from the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Akwa Ibom state, had been preparing for mobilisation into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). He had stopped in Benin to visit his father before boarding the aircraft back to Lagos.

His uncle, Hamilton Meko, said David also had ambitions of becoming a professional footballer. Meko called on the Federal Government and aviation safety authorities to conduct a thorough and independent investigation, with findings made public.

"If the investigation identifies negligence, misconduct or safety violations, those responsible must face appropriate legal and professional consequences," Meko said.

Among the military victims was Flying Officer IM Adeshina, commissioned into the NAF just nine days before the crash on September 26, and Squadron Leader Ahamefule Aham Man-Ugwueje, the co-pilot, who had married on September 20, 2026 at the NAF Base, two weeks before the disaster.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, visited the crash site on Thursday, October 8, and assured families of a comprehensive investigation. NAF Air Vice Marshal Ebimobo Ebiowe confirmed that recovery teams were searching for the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, commonly referred to as the black box.

Questions have also been raised about the aircraft's condition before the flight, including reports that it had undergone extended maintenance in Germany from January 2022 to late December 2024, and separate reports that it developed an engine fault during a stopover in Benin the night before the crash. The NAF has constituted a joint investigative panel including representatives from the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau.

NAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing 2 Days After Ondo Plane Crash

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that one of its helicopters made an unscheduled landing on farmland in the Utur Tse-Igboji community in Makurdi, Benue state, following a combat mission against suspected kidnappers.

The NAF director of public relations and information, Ehimen Ejodame, said the helicopter had been providing close air support to ground troops during an operation.

Ejodame disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. Ejodame said the mission successfully disrupted the kidnappers' activities and helped advance the movement of ground forces in the area.

Source: Legit.ng