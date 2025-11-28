The Rabah LGA Chairman denied reports that bandits killed residents in Tofa Village and insisted no life was lost

The Chairman of Rabah Local Government Area in Sokoto state, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed Rabah, has dismissed media reports claiming that bandits killed several residents during an attack on Tofa Village earlier in the week.

He described the reports as “false, misleading, and completely detached from the actual incident,” stressing that no life was lost in the attack.

Sokoto: How the attack unfolded

According to the Chairman, the attackers, suspected to have moved from Alikiru in the Sububu Forest area of Maradun Local Government in Zamfara state, passed through Dankare and Dalijan villages before storming Tofa around midnight on Wednesday, November 26.

“Upon their arrival, they began shooting sporadically, causing panic,” he said.

He noted that the swift deployment of security operatives prevented greater harm, Vanguard reported.

A combined team of soldiers, police officers, the Community Guard Corps, and local vigilantes confronted the bandits, engaging them in a gun battle that lasted several minutes.

Casualties and response from security operatives

Alhaji Yusuf confirmed that two villagers sustained gunshot wounds during the confrontation.

“One of the victims has been discharged after receiving treatment, while the second is still in the hospital due to the severity of his injury,” he stated.

He added that the council is fully responsible for the victims’ medical bills.

The Chairman also revealed that two women initially declared missing were later confirmed to have been abducted by the fleeing bandits.

Bandits abandon stolen livestock

According to him, the attackers abandoned the livestock they had earlier rustled as security forces intensified firepower to push them back, Nation reported.

He dismissed media claims of mass killings or widespread abductions as “fabricated stories aimed at creating unnecessary panic.”

Commendation for security agencies

Alhaji Yusuf praised the military, police, community guards, and vigilantes for their prompt response, saying their bravery prevented what could have been a far more devastating incident

The Chairman assured residents of Rabah LGA that the administration remains committed to strengthening security and improving intelligence gathering across communities.

He urged locals to support the government with credible information, especially concerning suspicious movements or informants operating within the area.

Alhaji Yusuf also commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the continuous support and special attention given to local government areas affected by banditry.

