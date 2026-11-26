A Lagos State High Court has issued a bench warrant against Pastor Jimmy Odukoya after he failed to appear for proceedings in a contempt case

The case was instituted by the Incorporated Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church amid an ongoing dispute over the church's leadership

The court had earlier restrained Odukoya from presenting himself as the church's Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head or interfering in its administration

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has suffered another legal setback in the ongoing leadership crisis at the Fountain of Life Church after a Lagos State High Court issued a bench warrant against him.

Justice O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the warrant on Thursday, November 26, following Odukoya's failure to appear in court for proceedings in a contempt case instituted by the church's Incorporated Trustees, reports The PUNCH Newspaper.

The judge also directed that the matter be returned to the administrative judge for reassignment.

Justice Adewunmi-Oshin says Jimmy Odukoya must be arrested for contempt. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Why court ordered the arrest of Jimmy Odukoya

The latest development followed an earlier order issued on November 18, restraining the pastor from presenting himself as the church's Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head.

The court also barred him from interfering with the church's governance, administration and activities.

The order was granted following an application by the Incorporated Trustees of the church.

The legal action comes amid a bitter disagreement over who should lead the ministry founded in 1992 by Odukoya's late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, and his wife, Bimbo.

How Fountain of Life Church crisis started

The dispute became public on November 17 when a faction of the church's Board of Trustees announced that Jimmy was no longer recognised as senior pastor.

The trustees cited a video recording from December 2021, which they claimed contained Taiwo Odukoya's succession instructions identifying Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor.

They subsequently named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader.

However, Jimmy rejected his removal, insisting that his appointment in September 2023 was unanimously approved and that he remained the church's duly appointed senior pastor.

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, an associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

Source: Legit.ng