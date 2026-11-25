NSCDC Commandant General Ahmed Audi opened a three-day training workshop in Abuja for senior management officers ahead of the 2027 elections

The training covers crisis management, de-escalation, protection of electoral materials, and rules of engagement for security personnel

The Minister of Interior and heads of sister agencies, including DSS, NIS, and NDLEA, all pledged institutional synergy for a credible election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched a three-day training workshop for its senior management officers in Abuja, as part of preparations to secure the 2027 general elections.

Commandant General Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi opened the workshop on November 25, 2026, at the General Abdulrahman Dambazau Hall, Nigerian Correctional Service Headquarters, Airport Road, Abuja.

NSCDC launches three-day Abuja workshop to prepare senior officers for securing Nigeria’s 2027 general elections. Photo credit: NSCDC

Source: UGC

The training carries the theme: "Role of Security Agencies in the Conduct of General Elections in Nigeria: Legal, Institutional and Strategic Command Perspective."

CG Audi told participants that junior officers and tactical commanders had already completed a similar programme last month, making it necessary to now bring senior officers up to speed, as they would be responsible for directing operations during the election.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

"The responsibility of making the election free and fair lies within the security agencies and we are ready to play our part without prejudice. We must follow the three C's; Coordination, Collaboration and Cooperation and we must adhere to them. We must respect the fundamental rights of citizens, as no room would be given for anybody who constitutionally violates anybody," he said.

NSCDC outlines core priorities for 2027

Audi stressed that the workshop is designed to build capacity around protecting electoral materials, managing volatile situations, and working within the rules of engagement.

He added that INEC staff, collation centres, and sensitive materials must all be safeguarded as part of the Corps' core mandate.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, represented by Director of Joint Services Alhaja Adaji Asman, charged officers to understand relevant electoral laws and respect the division of responsibility between agencies.

He also called for cooperation across all security bodies.

"We must ensure synergy with other sister agencies; nobody should work in isolation. We demand a high standard of neutrality, remain non-partisan and remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

The training is being facilitated by Alnas Consulting Limited, whose lead facilitator Prof. Nasirdeen Usman said participants will receive practical instruction in crisis management, human management, de-escalation, and controlled use of force.

Sister agencies commit to intelligence sharing

Representatives from several security bodies also addressed the workshop. A representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, speaking on behalf of Brigadier General Buba Marwa, warned that drug use could fuel election violence and said raids on drug black spots across the country had already been ordered.

Comptroller Dauda Ikharo, standing in for the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, said the NIS was prepared to share intelligence and conduct joint patrols to prevent cross-border movement that could disrupt the polls.

A representative of the Department of State Services said the agency was equally committed to operational collaboration with sister bodies to ensure voters are protected and the election proceeds without disruption.

NSCDC Deputy Commandant General for Intelligence and Investigation, Dr Nnamdi Nwinyi, said the Corps is focused on strategic readiness, intelligence gathering, and planning for post-election crisis management.

NSCDC chief tells officers to work with sister agencies to secure 2027 elections. Photo credit: NSCDC

Source: Twitter

2027 elections: NSCDC tasks officers on professional conduct

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NSCDC Commandant General opened a three-day workshop for 216 officers drawn from across Nigeria's commands.

The workshop is focused on election security, legal frameworks, and how officers should handle situations during the 2027 general elections.

Representatives from the police, DSS, Immigration Service, and Corrections Service all attended the event at the Corps headquarters in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng