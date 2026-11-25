Simon Guobadia shared a pointed Bible verse on Instagram hours after his ex-wife, Porsha Williams, announced her engagement to a woman

Williams revealed her engagement to Patrice McKinney via a video post, marking a new chapter after her messy divorce from Guobadia

The cryptic post from the Nigerian businessman quickly drew attention online, with fans speculating about his true motive

Simon Guobadia wasted no time responding, at least cryptically, after news broke that his ex-wife Porsha Williams had announced her engagement to her female partner, Patrice McKinney.

The Nigerian businessman took to Instagram on Tuesday, November, 24, 2026, sharing a Bible verse that many followers immediately connected to the reality star's latest headline moment.

Simon Guobadia has hsred a pointed Bible verse as fans state the meaning of his post. Photo credit@simonguobadia/@sway_thepro

Source: Instagram

The post read:

"As a dog returns to its vomit, so fools repeat their folly" — Proverbs 26:11 (NIV). He offered no additional caption or comment.

Williams, known for her appearances on the hit reality series 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta', publicly revealed her engagement to McKinney, sharing a video capturing the proposal.

The announcement arrived after her turbulent split from Guobadia, a divorce that played out over an extended and contentious legal battle before the two finally went their separate ways.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams' messy split

Simon Guobadia has reacted to the news about his ex-wife's engagement. Photo credit@simonguobadia

Source: Instagram

The former couple's marriage was never far from controversy. Their relationship itself attracted significant public scrutiny from the start, and their eventual separation dragged through a prolonged legal dispute that kept both names firmly in the headlines.

The timing of Guobadia's Bible verse post on Instagram, dropped so closely after his ex-wife's engagement news, led many online to draw a direct connection between the two events.

Here is the Instagram post made by the businessman after his ex-wife got engaged:

Fans react to Guobadia's post

The post quickly attracted comments from followers, many of whom were convinced the verse was aimed squarely at Williams.

@adee_vah wrote:

"She beat him at his game and that is making him annoyed."

@rochelle.__ commented:

"Why he still worried about what's going on in the United States??? He can't even get in."

@iamniaamber reacted:

"Anyway that's a boulder "

@oh_so_you_shanny shared:

"Everytime I see pictures of him, all I see is Jonas from 'The Polygamist' Porsha know she was dead wrong for even letting him touch her, let alone marry her."

@luminous.angel.oky wrote:

"Porsha really let him put a ring on it after all that "

@debbiefromdownthestreet_ said:

"Oh he hurt"

@madisonshannonkelly commented:

"We needed JLO to know she not the only one that can collect Congratulations @porsha4real & @sway_thepro You go Girl"

"I'm pleased with divorce from Simon Guobadia" - Porsha Williams

Legit.ng earlier reported that Porsha Williams opened up about her divorce from her billionaire ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, in a recent interview.

The estranged couple had a lavish wedding ceremony a few years ago, with Porsha seen wearing traditional attire for the occasion.

In the interview, she expressed a sense of relief that her divorce was finally behind her, stating that it had been a surreal experience.

Source: Legit.ng