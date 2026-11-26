Former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi spoke out on the CAS decision to reinstate Senegal as 2025 AFCON champions

CAS overturned a CAF Appeal Board ruling that had stripped Senegal of their title and awarded Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory

Morocco rejected the verdict and announced plans to pursue a legal challenge through the appropriate channels

Former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi has described the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision to restore Senegal as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions as correct, saying the referee held the decisive authority throughout the controversial final.

CAS overturns CAF ruling on AFCON final

CAS confirmed its verdict on Tuesday, November 24, setting aside the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board's earlier ruling, which had annulled Senegal's win and handed Morocco a 3-0 forfeit result. Sky Sports reports.

Daniel Amokachi has described the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision to reinstate Senegal as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions as the right outcome. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The incident at the centre of the dispute came late in normal time when Senegal's players walked off the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty.

The players returned roughly 14 minutes later, the game resumed, Morocco missed the spot kick, and Pape Gueye's extra-time goal sealed a 1-0 win for Senegal.

Morocco challenged the restart, arguing that Senegal's walkout violated Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations.

However, CAS ruled those provisions only apply when a referee permanently abandons a match, which referee Jean-Jacques Ndala of the Democratic Republic of Congo did not do.

CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said Ndala acted within his authority and was protected by the field of play doctrine, a sporting principle that shields referees' on-pitch decisions from external review.

"The referee did not commit any error of law," Reeb said, adding that although Ndala made his call under extreme pressure, his actions were not arbitrary.

The ruling was delivered unanimously by a three-member panel chaired by French sports law expert Gerald Simon.

Amokachi lauds CAS ruling

Amokachi, who was part of Nigeria's 1994 AFCON-winning squad, said the pivotal factor was the referee's choice to restart the match after Senegal's players temporarily left the pitch in protest during the January 18 final in Rabat.

According to Africa Soccer, the former Super Eagles forward, the official’s decision to restart the encounter and subsequently complete it was decisive in determining the outcome.

"At the end of the day, the man in charge of the match (Ndala) restarted the game, the game ended. He has a final say."

CAS also noted that CAF had already imposed separate disciplinary sanctions on Senegal's federation, former coach Pape Thiaw, and players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr for their roles in the incident.

Morocco rejected the outcome and said they would challenge it through proper legal channels.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation alleged contact between FSF president Fall and CAS arbitrator Ulrich Haas before the ruling was delivered.

Both Haas and the Senegalese federation denied the claim, and CAS confirmed Haas had no direct contact with any party in the proceedings.

Senegal sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported about Senegal’s legal battle with Morocco over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to restore the Teranga Lions as champions.

After an 11-month dispute, Senegal’s football federation president called for unity with Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng