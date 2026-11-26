Nigeria plans mandatory NIN verification for domestic flights from January 1, 2027, prompting concerns about privacy and passenger exclusion

VPASS will use biometric facial recognition to combat identity fraud, ticket resale and unauthorised airport access

Airlines must integrate the system by December 31, 2026, while passengers seek clarity on exemptions and data safeguards

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Anxiety is mounting among Nigerian air travellers over the Federal Government’s planned enforcement of mandatory National Identification Number (NIN) verification for domestic flights from January 1, 2027.

The policy, introduced under the Verified Passenger Access System (VPASS), a biometric facial recognition platform, has triggered concerns over data privacy, freedom of movement and the potential exclusion of passengers without NINs.

FG's new no NIN, No flight policy sparks privacy concerns among Nigerians Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, recently directed domestic airlines to integrate the platform into their operations before the commencement date.

While the government maintains that the initiative will strengthen aviation security and curb identity fraud, some passengers fear it could introduce additional hurdles to an already expensive means of transportation.

Passengers fear exclusion from domestic flights

Some passengers interviewed at the Lagos airport on Monday questioned the necessity of making NIN verification mandatory when other recognised identification documents could serve similar purposes.

Juliet Adeoye, a mother of three, expressed concerns about the implications for foreign nationals and families with children holding foreign citizenship.

She questioned whether two of her children, who are citizens of another country, would be prevented from boarding domestic flights because they do not possess NINs.

Adeoye expressed hope that the government would reconsider the requirements before implementation.

Another passenger, Kelvin Jones, acknowledged the government's security objectives but argued that alternative identity verification methods should be considered to accommodate different categories of travellers.

Data privacy concerns spark public debate

The policy has also generated reactions on social media, with Nigerians questioning the government's preparedness to safeguard passengers’ sensitive personal information.

An X user, Adesina Adegbite, questioned how foreign nationals travelling within Nigeria would be authenticated under the new arrangement.

Another user, Ademax, argued that ticketing irregularities and identity fraud could be addressed without potentially exposing passengers’ personal information to cybersecurity threats.

Other commentators expressed concerns that making NIN the sole identification requirement could restrict the movement of citizens who possess other valid identification documents.

FG explains reasons for mandatory verification

Defending the initiative, Keyamo explained that VPASS was designed to prevent identity fraud, unauthorised access to airport departure lounges and ticketing malpractices while improving the accuracy of passenger manifests.

The minister identified bulk ticket purchases and subsequent resale to passengers travelling under different identities as practices the platform would help eliminate.

He noted that the project, approved by the Federal Executive Council, would initially be deployed at the Lagos airport before expanding nationwide.

The initiative forms part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader aviation infrastructure modernisation programme and is being implemented through a public-private partnership.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will oversee the equipment and its operations.

Airlines face December 31 integration deadline

Keyamo directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure domestic airlines complete their integration with the platform by December 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Airlines Association of Nigeria, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, declined to comment on the development.

Nigerians react, cite privacy violations over FG's verification policy for domestic flights. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

As the implementation deadline approaches, passengers are seeking clarity on acceptable alternative identification documents, exemptions for foreign nationals and safeguards against potential data breaches.

The government now faces the challenge of balancing enhanced aviation security with passenger convenience, data protection and freedom of movement.

FG to launch direct flight to Ireland

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria is taking steps to establish direct flights to Ireland, a development that could open new international routes for domestic airlines, including Air Peace and Enugu Air.

The proposed arrangement is expected to strengthen trade, tourism, fer for Nigerians living in Ireland.

Source: Legit.ng