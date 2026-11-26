Kano State plans to establish an agency to check rising house rents and curb irregularities in the property sector

The state government has submitted a proposal to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, while the National Assembly is also considering a bill for a national real estate regulator

The state’s 2027 housing plans include Gwangwan Housing Estate, Gida Gida Mega City and the Rural Model Cities project across 36 local government areas

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The Kano State Government has begun moves to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Agency to tackle rising house rents and address irregularities in the state's property market.

The State Commissioner for Housing Development, Arc. Ibrahim Yakubu-Adamu, disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists after defending the ministry's 2027 budget proposal before the Kano State House of Assembly.

Nigerian state Moves to Address High Cost of House Rents, Check Landlords and Agents

Source: UGC

He said the ministry had submitted a formal memo to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf seeking approval to establish the proposed agency under the Ministry of Housing Development.

According to the commissioner, the regulatory body would monitor activities in the property sector, check alleged excesses by operators and address practices contributing to the high cost of accommodation across the state.

"We have sent a memo to His Excellency where we will create a real estate regulatory department or agency under the Ministry of Housing Development. It is in process, and I hope the governor will give us approval," he said.

Yakubu-Adamu expressed optimism that the governor would approve the proposal, which is currently awaiting consideration.

National Assembly considers real estate regulation

The commissioner also disclosed that the National Assembly was considering legislation to establish a national agency responsible for regulating real estate activities across Nigeria.

He said the ministry had been invited for consultations on the proposed bill about two weeks earlier through the office of the Speaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Housing and Habitat, Abdulmumini Jibril-Kofa.

According to him, the discussions focused on creating a national regulatory body that would oversee property market activities and address misconduct among operators.

He explained that the proposed agency would be responsible for checking irregularities and ensuring better oversight of the real estate industry.

The initiative, if approved, would complement efforts by state governments to introduce stronger regulations and address challenges affecting property transactions and rental costs.

Kano outlines major housing projects for 2027

On the ministry's priorities for the 2027 fiscal year, Yakubu-Adamu said the government would focus on continuing ongoing housing development projects across the state.

He identified Gwangwan Housing Estate, Gida Gida Mega City and the Rural Model Cities project as some of the major initiatives scheduled for attention.

The Rural Model Cities programme is designed to extend housing development to all 36 local government areas of the state.

Other projects earmarked for implementation include the construction of commissioners' quarters, CDS quarters and a protocol lodge at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The commissioner also listed the fencing of Amana City Phases One and Two among the projects planned for the coming year.

He said the projects formed part of the ministry's broader housing development agenda for 2027, with emphasis on sustaining ongoing construction and expanding housing infrastructure across Kano State.

Source: Legit.ng