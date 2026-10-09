The Adamawa State Muslim Council announced the death of senior cleric Modibbo Abubakar Iya Wuro Yombe on Friday, October 9, 2026

The council stated that the cleric died earlier in the day after a brief illness and expressed sadness over the loss

Abubakar's funeral prayer was scheduled to be held at Dodore Mosque in Yola at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Yola, Adamawa State - The Adamawa State Muslim Council announced on Friday, October 9, 2026, that Modibbo Abubakar Bobboi Modibbo Iya Wuro Yombe, a prominent Muslim cleric based in Yola, had died earlier that day following a brief illness.

Legit.ng reports that the council broke the news through an official statement, conveying deep grief over his passing while acknowledging the will of Almighty God. The council recited the Islamic condolence phrase: "Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un."

The Adamawa State Muslim Council announces the death of prominent Yola cleric Modibbo Abubakar Bobboi Modibbo Iya Wuro Yombe after a brief illness. Photo credit: @bankykrub

Source: Twitter

Adamawa cleric’s burial scheduled

The council announced that the Islamic funeral prayer would hold at Dodore Mosque in Yola at 4:00 p.m. on the same day (Friday, October 9, 2026), immediately after the Asr prayer.

The announcement was directed at members of the Muslim community and all those wishing to pay their respects.

Adamawa Muslim leader dies after illness

Modibbo Abubakar Iya served in several leadership and religious roles across Muslim organisations in Adamawa State during his lifetime. He was the first vice chairman of the Adamawa State Muslim Council's Yola South Local Government Branch and the Murshid of Jama'atu Nasril Islam in Yola South.

He also chaired the Sulhu Committee of the Yola South Muslim Council and served as first deputy imam of Dodore Juma'a Mosque, where his funeral prayer was held.

His death represents a significant loss for the religious institutions and Muslim organisations he served across Yola South.

Read the Adamawa State Muslim Council’s full announcement below via its Facebook post:

Read more Adamawa news

Nafiu Baba-Ahmed is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Mallam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mourned the late Baba-Ahmed. Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, expressed profound sadness and a deep sense of personal loss over the death of Mallam Baba-Ahmed.

The Sultan prayed that Almighty God would forgive the deceased’s shortcomings, grant him eternal rest and give his loved ones the strength and comfort to bear the loss.

Source: Legit.ng