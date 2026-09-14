Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri declared Monday, September 14, 2026, a work-free day following the death of Alhaji Bamanga Tukur

The work-free day forms part of a three-day mourning period declared by the Adamawa State Government, with flags flying at half-mast across the state

Tukur, a former governor of the defunct Gongola State, was buried in Yola on Sunday after funeral prayers at the Lamido's Palace

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has declared Monday, September 14, 2026, a holiday to allow residents to mourn and pay their last respects to the late elder statesman, Bamanga Tukur.

As reported by Premium Times, the announcement came through a statement signed by Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri declares Monday, September 14, a work-free day in honour of the late elder statesman Bamanga Tukur. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Tukur, a former governor of the defunct Gongola State, was buried in Yola on Sunday, September 13, following funeral prayers held at the Lamido's Palace.

The late elder statesman was widely regarded as one of the most significant political figures in Adamawa's history.

Fintiri honours Tukur's legacy

Governor Fintiri, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the work-free day was a mark of recognition for Tukur's immense contributions to the development of both Adamawa State and Nigeria as a whole. He urged residents to use the day to pray for the peaceful repose of the deceased's soul and for God to grant his family, friends, and the people of Adamawa the fortitude to bear the loss.

Per The Nation, the work-free day is part of a broader three-day mourning period previously declared by the Adamawa State Government. Throughout this period, all flags across the state are to remain at half-mast. Essential services, however, are expected to continue without interruption.

Bamanga Tukur funeral draws dignitaries as Nigerians gather in Yola to honor the late PDP Chairman. Photo credit: BamangaTukur

Source: Facebook

Atiku mourns Bamanga Tukur

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has mourned the death of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman and elder statesman Bamanga Tukur, describing him as a member of a generation that understood public service as a duty rather than a reward.

In a condolence message, Atiku described Tukur, the Tafidan Adamawa, as a distinguished Nigerian who served the country in several capacities, including at the Nigerian Ports Authority, as Governor of the old Gongola State and as Minister of Industries.

He also highlighted Tukur’s contribution to African enterprise and efforts to promote intra-African trade long before the issue became a major focus of economic discussions across the continent.

Read more on public holidays

Next national public holiday highlighted

Nigeria’s next federal public holiday is Independence Day, giving workers and families across the country a break from their usual work and business activities as the nation celebrates the special occasion.

President Bola Tinubu's administration is expected to officially declare the day a public holiday, as has been the tradition in previous years.

Source: Legit.ng