A fresh clash between farmers and herders in Wumtal village, Song LGA, Adamawa State, left two people dead and five others injured

The violence broke out after herders were accused of allowing cattle to destroy farmlands belonging to residents of the village

Adamawa police confirmed arrests have been made and suspects are currently helping with the investigation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Song LGA, Adamawa State - Two people were killed and five others injured after a violent clash erupted between farmers and herders in Wumtal village, located in Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The trouble reportedly started after cattle belonging to some herders strayed onto farmlands in the village and damaged crops, sparking a confrontation between the two groups.

Police say the clash followed allegations that cattle destroyed crops. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, a local source said the incident took place on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Councillor confirms casualties

Danladi Yakubu, the Councillor representing Gudu/Mboi Ward in Song LGA, confirmed that two people lost their lives in the violence while five others were left with injuries.

The State Police spokesperson, CSP Suleiman Nguroje, said that two people died during the clash and that calm had since returned to the village.

He added that some suspects had already been arrested and were cooperating with investigators.

"Those found culpable would be prosecuted after the investigation," Nguroje said.

Recurring tension over land use

Clashes between farming communities and herders have remained a persistent source of unrest across several states in northern Nigeria, often triggered by disputes over access to land and alleged destruction of crops by cattle.

Adamawa State has seen several such incidents in recent years, with Song LGA being among the areas that have recorded recurring tension between the two groups.

Police have not yet released the identities of those killed or the names of the suspects in custody.

The violence adds to recurring tensions over farmland and cattle in Adamawa and other parts of northern Nigeria

Source: Original

Deaths, destructions as farmers-herders' clash erupts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Bauchi communities have come under fresh tension following the renewed clash between farmers and herders on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed that the incident happened in Lanzai and Dosho communities in the Darazo LGA of the state.

According to the police, no fewer than seven people died in the attack, six people were said to have been injured, and many properties were destroyed.

Source: Legit.ng