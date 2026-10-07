The funeral service for Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke began at Olwen Crockery House on Wednesday, 7 October 2026

Chivayo's coffin was draped in the Zimbabwean flag after President Mnangagwa granted him Provincial Hero status

The couple were granted coffins despite their Johane Masowe yeChishanu faith traditionally burying members without them

The first images of Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke's coffins have surfaced online, drawing widespread attention ahead of their burial at Glen Forest Cemetery in Zimbabwe.

Footage shared by Zimbabwean broadcaster ZTN Prime captured the opening of the funeral service, held at Olwen Crockery House on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, with Vapostori clergy officiating in keeping with the couple's faith.

Billionaire Chivayo and wife’s coffin makes waves online. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Among the most striking visuals was Chivayo's coffin, wrapped in the Zimbabwean national flag, reflecting the Provincial Hero status President Emmerson Mnangagwa bestowed on the businessman.

The honour was announced by Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Tino Machakaire, who cited Chivayo's contributions to Zanu-PF, religious institutions and communities nationwide.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed the couple will be interred at Glen Forest on Thursday.

Coffins Granted as Church Exception

The use of coffins carries deep symbolic weight. The Johane Masowe yeChishanu church, to which Chivayo and Muteke belonged, customarily buries its members without coffins.

However, church leader Madzibaba Lawrence Katsiru confirmed during the funeral wake at the couple's home in Gletwyn, Harare, that an exception had been made for Chivayo and his wife.

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Helicopter crash claims five lives

Chivayo and Muteke were among five people killed when their helicopter went down at Kudenga Farm in the Marondera area of Mashonaland East on Wednesday, 30 September 2026. Pilot Calvin Tafirei Soda, co-pilot Courage Mutavirwa and security aide Saneliswe Magagula also lost their lives in the crash.

There were no survivors. The three crew members and the security aide have since been laid to rest separately.

Chivayo was widely regarded as one of Zimbabwe's most prominent and polarising public figures, known for his business dealings, close political ties and high-profile acts of philanthropy over many years.

Billionaire Chivayo and wife’s extravagant coffin has everyone talking. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo's chats with woman who predicted his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo's chats with a woman who predicted his death had emerged after his passing.

The exchange, posted on X on May 28, 2025, shows Mutami confronting Chivayo over politics and money. In one message, she told him bluntly: "Not everyone wants your money, that's what you should know."

She also pushed back against what she saw as his assumption that women sought his attention or gifts, stating she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.

Source: Legit.ng