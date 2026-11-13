Full List: World Bank Ranks Nigeria’s 36 States and FCT by Population
- World Bank modelled population estimates for 2026 ranked all 36 Nigerian states and the FCT by population size
- Kano led the list with over 16 million people, while Lagos came second with more than 13 million residents
- The data revealed a sharp population gap between Nigeria's largest and smallest states, with Bayelsa recording the lowest figure
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World Bank modelled population estimates for 2026 have placed Kano State at the top of Nigeria's population rankings, with an estimated 16,078,213 residents, making it by far the most populous state in the country.
The figures, compiled as part of the World Bank's Joint Food Security Monitor and shared by data platform Statisense, cover all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The data are modelled estimates, not census counts. Nigeria's most recent official census was conducted in 2006.
StatiSense disclosed this via its X handle @StatiSense on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
Nigeria's 10 most populous states
Lagos, long regarded as the country's commercial engine, ranked second with an estimated population of 13,445,960. Ogun followed in third place with 11,065,443, ahead of Kaduna at 10,300,606 and Oyo at 10,009,651.
Katsina rounded off the top six with 9,639,417 people, while Rivers came seventh at 9,526,892. Bauchi placed eighth with 7,946,323, Borno ninth at 7,843,225, and Benue tenth with 7,014,422 residents.
Full state-by-state rankings
The complete 2026 estimated population figures for all 36 states and the FCT are as follows:
1. Kano — 16,078,213
2. Lagos — 13,445,960
3. Ogun — 11,065,443
4. Kaduna — 10,300,606
5. Oyo — 10,009,651
6. Katsina — 9,639,417
7. Rivers — 9,526,892
8. Bauchi — 7,946,323
9. Borno — 7,843,225
10. Benue — 7,014,422
11. Niger — 6,970,623
12. Anambra — 6,959,407
13. Delta — 6,938,397
14. Jigawa — 6,748,924
15. Akwa Ibom — 6,680,410
16. Imo — 6,659,338
17. Sokoto — 6,016,163
18. Kogi — 5,622,372
19. Osun — 5,621,340
20. Ondo — 5,562,079
21. Adamawa — 5,485,868
22. Zamfara — 5,406,423
23. Kebbi — 5,287,266
24. Edo — 5,282,010
25. FCT — 5,280,317
26. Enugu — 5,232,613
27. Plateau — 5,141,279
28. Abia — 4,586,262
29. Cross River — 4,520,576
30. Yobe — 4,425,235
31. Ekiti — 4,230,440
32. Kwara — 3,993,249
33. Gombe — 3,808,962
34. Nasarawa — 3,788,196
35. Ebonyi — 3,712,174
36. Taraba — 3,457,268
37. Bayelsa — 2,873,671
Bayelsa recorded the lowest population among all 36 states at 2,873,671, less than a fifth of Kano's total.
The North-West geopolitical zone accounts for several of the most populous states on the list, including Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina, while South-West states Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo also feature prominently in the top five.
Data shows Nigerians' population in southeast, northwest, other Regions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria's population as of 2024 has been estimated to be around 225 million, according to data shared by StatisSense on Thursday, July 3.
In the report, the southern population is estimated to be 100 million, while the population of the northern region is pegged at 125 million.
The data further breaks down the population in the South-South, South West, South East, North-West, North East and North Central.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng