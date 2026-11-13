World Bank modelled population estimates for 2026 ranked all 36 Nigerian states and the FCT by population size

Kano led the list with over 16 million people, while Lagos came second with more than 13 million residents

The data revealed a sharp population gap between Nigeria's largest and smallest states, with Bayelsa recording the lowest figure

World Bank modelled population estimates for 2026 have placed Kano State at the top of Nigeria's population rankings, with an estimated 16,078,213 residents, making it by far the most populous state in the country.

The figures, compiled as part of the World Bank's Joint Food Security Monitor and shared by data platform Statisense, cover all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The data are modelled estimates, not census counts. Nigeria's most recent official census was conducted in 2006.

StatiSense disclosed this via its X handle @StatiSense on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Nigeria's 10 most populous states

Lagos, long regarded as the country's commercial engine, ranked second with an estimated population of 13,445,960. Ogun followed in third place with 11,065,443, ahead of Kaduna at 10,300,606 and Oyo at 10,009,651.

Katsina rounded off the top six with 9,639,417 people, while Rivers came seventh at 9,526,892. Bauchi placed eighth with 7,946,323, Borno ninth at 7,843,225, and Benue tenth with 7,014,422 residents.

Full state-by-state rankings

The complete 2026 estimated population figures for all 36 states and the FCT are as follows:

1. Kano — 16,078,213

2. Lagos — 13,445,960

3. Ogun — 11,065,443

4. Kaduna — 10,300,606

5. Oyo — 10,009,651

6. Katsina — 9,639,417

7. Rivers — 9,526,892

8. Bauchi — 7,946,323

9. Borno — 7,843,225

10. Benue — 7,014,422

11. Niger — 6,970,623

12. Anambra — 6,959,407

13. Delta — 6,938,397

14. Jigawa — 6,748,924

15. Akwa Ibom — 6,680,410

16. Imo — 6,659,338

17. Sokoto — 6,016,163

18. Kogi — 5,622,372

19. Osun — 5,621,340

20. Ondo — 5,562,079

21. Adamawa — 5,485,868

22. Zamfara — 5,406,423

23. Kebbi — 5,287,266

24. Edo — 5,282,010

25. FCT — 5,280,317

26. Enugu — 5,232,613

27. Plateau — 5,141,279

28. Abia — 4,586,262

29. Cross River — 4,520,576

30. Yobe — 4,425,235

31. Ekiti — 4,230,440

32. Kwara — 3,993,249

33. Gombe — 3,808,962

34. Nasarawa — 3,788,196

35. Ebonyi — 3,712,174

36. Taraba — 3,457,268

37. Bayelsa — 2,873,671

Bayelsa recorded the lowest population among all 36 states at 2,873,671, less than a fifth of Kano's total.

The North-West geopolitical zone accounts for several of the most populous states on the list, including Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina, while South-West states Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo also feature prominently in the top five.

Data shows Nigerians' population in southeast, northwest, other Regions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria's population as of 2024 has been estimated to be around 225 million, according to data shared by StatisSense on Thursday, July 3.

In the report, the southern population is estimated to be 100 million, while the population of the northern region is pegged at 125 million.

The data further breaks down the population in the South-South, South West, South East, North-West, North East and North Central.

Source: Legit.ng