The Adamawa state government has debunked claims that a N369 million contract for the construction of the Government House gate was awarded to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s daughter.

The government said the contract was legitimately awarded to a construction company, Timeless Di-zinig Limited, based on merit. and following due procurement procedures.

Commissioner Iliya James clarifies the government house gate contract controversy. Photo credit: GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that certain news outlet had alleged the mega contract was given to the daughter who is reportedly affiliated with the company

However, speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, the state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Iliya James debunked the claims.

His words:

"Any news circulating about the contract been allocated to the Governor's Daughter is fake. And we strongly command any media organization to apologize to the government and bring down such story because it's a disrespect and embarrassing to the personality of the Governor and his daughter"

"There was no contract allocated to the governor's daughter, the contract was given to a construction company which is the Timeless Di-zinig Limited."

"When I saw the news, I got in contact with the contractor to ask if he has any connection with the Governor's Daughter towards the contract and he debunk it saying it's a fake news.The contractor expressed, he only work professionally and not based on personal interest, he noted that, even the Governor cannot recognise him in person."

Shedding light on the procurement process used in awarding the Government House Gate contract, Iliya stated that:

"The process of all procurement has been legally followed and all necessary documents have been obtained that qualify the contractor for the job, so every media organization in Adamawa State should be aware of the duly signed procurement procedures.The contract was initially awarded to a contracting company ( Timeless Di-zinig Limited) which is based on merit.

"To the state government, the sum of #369million naira is not a huge amount of money for the renovation, remodeling and automation of the state government house gate."

Adamawa government denies awarding N369 million contract to Governor Fintiri’s daughter. Photo credit: GovernorAUF

Source: Facebook

Adamawa ensures transparency in government contracts - Iliya

On oversight mechanisms that are in place to monitor and ensure that contractors deliver on scope, the commissioner emphasised that:

"There are groups of engineers who monitor the process and usually report back to the ministry on the work in process and no contractor will be paid if he doesn't finish his job. The Governor and Commissioners usually do an oversight inspection on the project to confirm that the right (thing) is done."

"I believe that, at the end of the construction, the public will appreciate what the government is doing towards building the state, it is important for the public to understand the effort of the government."

"During the allocation contract of the flyover, the public thought it was huge, but after the completion, they understand that the amount wasn't huge, therefore, such is applicable to the government house gate."

Speaking on the N30 billion approved package for road construction, scholarships, and broadcast media given to contractors, he said:

"I don't know why they are yet to start the disbursement of the funds, because, the governor is a talk and do man, he informed me about the release of the money to the agreed sectors in the week after our agreement, but up till now, non of the contract has been completed."

"The procurement laws forbid engaging of any family member in handling government contracts , therefore, no favoritism and nepotism in the government towards the growth of the state. The procurement office is always open for public registration and allocation of documents."

The commissioner hwever urged the public to always confirm any publication about the government before taking any action or spreading it. The government, he noted, is committed towards building the state for the benefit of the citizens.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng