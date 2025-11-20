Rural residents struggle to survive as cholera outbreak claims lives, with limited medical help reaching villages in Adamawa

Victims describe drinking unsafe water and using makeshift remedies while the disease spreads in remote communities

Families plead for government intervention, fearing more deaths as children and adults continue falling ill daily

Adamawa state’s local communities have been facing numerous health challenges that are affecting their livelihoods. A recent cholera outbreak in Mubi Local Government Area has claimed the lives of 10 people, leaving many others struggling to survive during these difficult times.

Victims in rural Adamawa cry for help as cholera outbreak claims lives and treatment is limited. Photo credit: Derick McKinney, DamDam/Unsplash

Source: UGC

While some victims have received treatment and regained their health, many in rural communities have yet to access proper medical care. Although the government has provided assistance to those brought to hospitals, significant gaps remain in reaching those living in remote areas.

Villagers struggle for treatment amid cholera crisis

Speaking to Legit.ng, some of the victims lamented their situation.

"I am still passing through so much body pain and weight loss. I contracted this disease unknowingly, because I went to greet a friend who was a victim, and in the night, I started throwing up and excreting uncontrollably."

"My wife was so scared that she cried out for help. I wasn't among the lucky ones who received free treatment from the government. I live in a local community where we don't have a good source of water, we fetch our drinking water from a dilapidated well where all sorts of dirt is being poured," Mr Salihu Ahmed lamented.

Also speaking, Mr Adamu Isa said:

"I'm a victim of this outbreak, and I only heard that the government came and treated other victims. We in the local villages have not benefited from the treatment, and I'm still battling with the disease. My wives and children are always worried that I will die and leave them; we have no money to buy any medication."

"We are suffering from a lack of good water sources; some of us share drinking water with the cattle from a locally dug well, which can cause different illnesses in our bodies."

Adamawa residents share suffering as cholera outbreak hits villages and treatment fails to reach them. Photo credit: Joshua Onadipe/Unsplash

Source: UGC

Mrs Saadatu Magana lamented,

"My sister is suffering from the disease currently. All the efforts we made proved abortive. The treatment was given to only those in the local city and not to us in the rural communities. My sister is gradually dying, and I don't want to watch her die."

"I'm calling on the government to come to our aid; we need good sources of water and other social amenities. Our loved ones are dying because of this outbreak," Magana expressed.

"We need help and medication, we are dying slowly, we are weak and hopeless, our children have become school dropped out."

Mr Abdul Mallam, on his part, said,

"I woke up one morning and started having strange feelings in my body. It extended to vomiting heavily and excreting too much. I was advised to soak dry garri without sugar, as it will help in reducing the vomiting, which I did. I got relief for a few hours, then later in the evening, it became worse."

"The garri is the only thing I'm still taking to date, and it's causing me constipation, too. The treatment hasn't reached our side, because we are in a deep rural community where no one cares about how we live or survive."

Sokoto cholera outbreak deepens

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Sokoto state is battling a cholera outbreak, with 25 confirmed deaths and 15 people hospitalised.

Health Commissioner Hajiya Asabe Balarabe said the 15 active cases were confirmed through laboratory tests in Sokoto North, Silame, and Kware LGAs.

To curb the spread, the state government is distributing free medication across all 18 local government areas.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng