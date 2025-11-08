The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State has debunked a viral social media claim alleging the beheading of its Chairman

Reverend Joel Danjuma Manzo confirmed he is alive and actively carrying out his duties without fear or threat

CAN has called on security agencies to investigate the source of the fake report and prosecute those responsible

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State has strongly dismissed a viral social media report alleging that its Chairman, Reverend Joel Danjuma Manzo, was be-headed.

The association described the claim as “fake and baseless,” urging the public to disregard it entirely.

In a statement personally signed by Rev Manzo in Yola and released to journalists on Saturday, the cleric condemned the report as a deliberate attempt to spread fear and confusion.

He said those behind the false story were “agents of the underworld” aiming to tarnish the image of the government and security agencies.

“The general public should therefore disregard such fake information thus, the state CAN Chairman is in good health and busy going about his official engagement in the state without any threat fear or intimidation,” Manzo stated.

Call for investigation into fake news perpetrators

Rev Manzo called on security agencies in Adamawa to investigate the origin of the misleading report and bring those responsible to justice. He warned that such actions posed a serious threat to the peace and unity of both the state and the country.

He further described the spread of the fake news as an affront to the efforts of the state government in promoting lasting peace and protecting lives and property.

The statement comes amid growing concerns over the impact of misinformation on social media, especially in regions facing security challenges.

