The Nigerian Air Force confirmed that all 25 people on board NAF 931, including five crew members, died after the aircraft went down in Ondo State

The ATR 42 aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed in the Igbokoda area

Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke ordered a full investigation and opened a condolence register at NAF Headquarters in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that all 25 people on board its ATR 42 aircraft, designated NAF 931, perished when the plane came down in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on October 6, 2026.

The aircraft was carrying five crew members and 20 passengers on what was described as a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

“A deeply painful moment”: NAF mourns 25 killed in Ondo crash. Photo credit: @northern_trends

Source: Twitter

Search-and-rescue teams were deployed immediately after the crash, working alongside relevant authorities to locate everyone on board. No survivors were found.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, called the incident "a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation" and extended his sympathies to the families, friends, and colleagues of all those who died.

He also assured bereaved families that the service would support them through this period.

The statement was issued by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters via @NigAirForce on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Full list of NAF 931 crew and passengers

The five crew members on board were Squadron Leader MI Aburime, who served as flight captain; Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje and Flight Lieutenant IS Bako, both co-pilots; and two aircraft technicians, Warrant Officer Abubakar A and Corporal Uguru HC.

Among the 20 passengers were Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus, Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye, Flying Officer IM Adeshina, Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F, Master Warrant Officer Matini BA, Warrant Officer Nuhu FS, Flight Sergeant James RB, Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI, Sergeant Ani AE, Sergeant Izibenikien SI, Sergeant Alafuka C, Sergeant Mbadugha AN, Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC, and Lance Corporal Eledan GE.

Four civilians also died in the crash: Mrs Ezeh Nneka, Godstmine Tarabina, Joy Micheal, Sunday Micheal, Ukeme David, and Gideon Omotola.

Investigation ordered, condolence register opened

Air Marshal Aneke has directed a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the crash.

The Nigerian Air Force said it would release verified updates as the inquiry moves forward and urged the public not to spread unconfirmed information or do anything that could compromise the dignity of the affected families.

A condolence register has been opened at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force in Abuja. Senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies, and other well-wishers are invited to sign and leave messages of sympathy for the families of those who died.

Tinubu gives order after NAF jet crashes in Ondo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crashed near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on Monday morning.

The jet was carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members on a routine flight from Benin to Lagos when the accident happened.

President Tinubu directed the Nigerian Air Force to open a thorough investigation into the crash and commended the Search and Rescue response.

Source: Legit.ng