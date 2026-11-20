The Algerian Football Federation confirmed the death of FIFA-badged referee Youcef Gamouh on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Gamouh had withdrawn from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to serious medical complications that ended his career

He voluntarily gave up his FIFA international badge in October 2026, citing his health and the need to give younger officials room to grow

Youcef Gamouh, one of Algeria's most respected football referees, died on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at the age of 39 after a prolonged illness that had kept him away from the pitch for much of the past year.

Gamouh earned his FIFA international badge in October 2021, a recognition that established him as a credible officiating talent at both the domestic and continental levels.

Algerian referee Youcef Gamouh dies at 39. Photo by Ricardo Moreira.

Source: Getty Images

Over the years that followed, he built a reputation for consistency and dedication that placed him among the promising refereeing figures to emerge from Algeria.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) announced his passing and extended its condolences to his family, triggering an outpouring of grief from football circles across the country, as noted by RMC Sport.

Gamouh dies after battle with illness

The public first became aware of his deteriorating health in December 2025, when he was forced to withdraw from the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco despite being selected among the tournament's match officials. His condition made it impossible to take part, as confirmed by Yen.

His last appearance as a referee came on November 3, 2025, when he officiated the Algerian league match between MC Alger and JS Saoura, a game that ended 1-0.

As his health continued to decline through 2026, Gamouh made the difficult choice to step back from the game entirely. In October 2026, he voluntarily surrendered his FIFA international badge, acknowledging that his condition no longer allowed him to perform his duties.

He also expressed hope that his withdrawal would open up opportunities for younger officials to progress, a decision that drew widespread admiration from within refereeing circles.

Gamouh's path from domestic referee to FIFA badge holder was the product of years of hard work and commitment to the sport. His willingness to put the interests of the game ahead of personal ambition, even as he faced serious illness, earned him considerable respect in the football community.

The FAF and several football bodies moved quickly to offer their condolences following the announcement, with many paying tribute to his character both on and off the pitch.

His death at 39 leaves a significant gap in Algerian football that those who knew him say will not be easy to fill.

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Source: Legit.ng