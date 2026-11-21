The National Universities Commission approved the establishment of Alolade Oyinlola University in Okuku, Osun state

The approval came via a letter dated November 9, 2026, signed by NUC Executive Secretary Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu

Alolade Oyinlola University will operate under the mentorship of Obafemi Awolowo University for five years before getting a statutory licence

Osun state - The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the creation of Alolade Oyinlola University in Okuku, Osun state, founded by former Governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The approval was contained in a letter dated November 9, 2026, and signed by NUC Executive Secretary Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu. According to a statement released by the university on Saturday, the letter confirmed that the Federal Executive Council had greenlit a provisional licence for the institution after it met all required statutory conditions, The Punch reported.

The National Universities Commission approves Alolade Oyinlola University in Okuku, Osun State, with Obafemi Awolowo University to mentor the institution for five years. Photo: Taofeek Shuaib

Source: Facebook

OAU to Mentor New University for Five Years

As part of the conditions attached to the approval, Alolade Oyinlola University will operate under the academic and administrative mentorship of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, for five years. OAU will guide the new institution on governance, staff recruitment, admissions, examinations, quality assurance, and overall institutional development, and will submit periodic reports to the NUC during this period.

The mentorship arrangement is also designed to help the university build its administrative systems, recruit qualified academic staff, and prepare to begin teaching.

Academic development at the university will roll out in five phases. The first phase covers the Faculties of Communication and Media Studies; Humanities, Management and Social Sciences; Basic Medical and Allied Health Sciences; Natural and Applied Sciences; and Science and Computing, alongside units for Basic Sciences, General Studies, and Entrepreneurship. The Faculty of Law and School of Postgraduate Studies will come in the second phase, with Environmental Sciences in the third, Engineering and Technology in the fourth, and institutional consolidation in the fifth.

Before academic activities can begin, the NUC requires resource verification and regulatory approval. Any new faculty or programme must also receive prior commission approval. The provisional licence carries a three-year probationary period, after which a full statutory licence may be granted if the institution meets satisfactory standards.

Who Is Behind Alolade Oyinlola University?

Oyinlola, a retired Brigadier-General from the royal family of Okuku in Odo-Otin Local Government Area, served as Military Administrator of Lagos state between 1993 and 1996 and as civilian Governor of Osun State from 2003 to 2010. During his governorship, he founded Osun State University. The new institution is named after his late mother, Alolade Oyinlola. He also established the Alolade Oyinlola College of Health Sciences and Information Technology in Okuku in 2024.

Members of the university's Planning Committee include former NUC Executive Secretary Emeritus Prof. Peter Okebukola, pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University Prof. Sola Akinrinade, former OAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, Dr Suleman Ramon-Yusuf, and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Osun State University Prof. Anthony Kola-Olusanya.

Congratulating the institution, Ribadu said in his letter:

"We look forward to the contribution of Alolade Oyinlola University, Okuku, Osun State, to the delivery of quality University education in Nigeria."

Oyinlola Joins Nigerian Politicians Who Own Private Universities

With the NUC approval, Oyinlola has joined the list of prominent Nigerian politicians who have established private universities. Other politicians who own or have founded private universities include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, founder of Bells University of Technology in Ogun State, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who established the American University of Nigeria in Yola, Adamawa State.

Also on the list is Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, founder of Baze University in Abuja. Oyinlola's Alolade Oyinlola University adds to the growing number of institutions established by Nigerian political figures, following his earlier establishment of Osun State University during his tenure as governor.

Tinubu Approves University of Public Relations and Leadership

In a related development, President Bola Tinubu has approved the creation of what he called the world's first University of Public Relations and Leadership, with the institution set to focus on specialised education, research and professional training in strategic communications.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the announcement on Wednesday, November 18, on behalf of President Tinubu at the 13th World Public Relations Forum 2026 in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng