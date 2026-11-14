The federal government announced the ₦50,000 NERSI programme on October 30, 2026, targeting poor and vulnerable Nigerian households

The National Social Register uses four targeting methods to identify eligible households, covering over 21 million households across Nigeria

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs warned Nigerians against paying agents to secure a place on the beneficiary list

The federal government relies on the National Social Register to identify poor and vulnerable households for social intervention programmes, including the ₦50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention announced on October 30, 2026.

The register is coordinated by the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) and holds detailed information on households considered to be living in poverty, helping government agencies direct assistance to those who need it most.

The federal government uses the National Social Register to identify vulnerable households for its N50,000 relief grant. Photo: Majority World/Universal Images Group, Tolu Owoeye

Source: Getty Images

The minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, said the NERSI programme was designed to ease the burden of rising living costs on vulnerable households. In a November 6 clarification, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction confirmed that beneficiaries were chosen using the National Social Register and verified national identity records, based on poverty and vulnerability criteria. The ministry also warned Nigerians against paying any agent to secure a place on the list, saying the grant was not open to individual applications.

How the National Social Register Works

Getting into the register is not as simple as submitting a name. NASSCO uses four main approaches to identify qualifying households: geographic targeting, community ranking, community-based targeting, and Proxy Means Testing.

Geographic targeting ranks local government areas by poverty levels, giving priority to the most deprived locations. Community ranking then assesses areas based on available infrastructure and basic amenities. Under community-based targeting, residents help identify poor households in their localities, with trained Community-Based Targeting Teams supervising the process and enumerators collecting relevant data.

The information gathered is then passed through Proxy Means Testing, a statistical method that uses household characteristics to estimate welfare levels. Households are ranked according to poverty, and those falling within the first to sixth deciles are considered for the National Beneficiary Register, making them eligible for cash transfers and other specific interventions.

NASSCO described the register as "a repository of information about potential beneficiaries for multiple social assistance programs that share a common population of interest, but not necessarily the same eligibility approach." This means inclusion in the register does not automatically qualify a household for every available programme.

Why the Register Matters and What It Covers

NASSCO has stressed the register's importance, noting that without reliable data, "The wrong households may be selected," and "Limited resources may not reach those who need them most."

Beyond the NERSI cash grant, the register supports other programmes such as the Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer. Government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and development partners can access the data through a formal process, subject to data protection requirements.

As of October 2026, NASSCO reported that the register contained 21,114,531 households and 83,162,654 individuals, spread across 217,166 communities in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

To strengthen identity verification, NASSCO has been linking household records to the National Identification Number. The October 2026 NIN update showed 16,176,026 NIN records, of which 15,653,374 had been verified, with the exercise covering 771 local government areas at a coverage rate of 63.13 per cent.

Is FG’s N50,000 Monthly Cash Support a Loan or Grant?

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have asked whether they must repay the N50,000 payment to the government.

According to the Nigerian government, the full N50,000 goes into the recipient's wallet with no deductions. Despite widespread confusion among Nigerians, the payment is not a loan. It is a grant from the federal government, so beneficiaries do not have to pay it back.

Source: Legit.ng