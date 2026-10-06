NAF Co-Pilot Married 2 Weeks Before Ondo Plane Crash
- Squadron Leader Ahamefule Man-Ugwueje, a co-pilot on NAF 931, married Flight Lieutenant Damilola Adekunle in Abuja on September 19, 2026
- The Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, killing all 25 people on board during a routine Benin-to-Lagos mission
- Wedding vendors shared videos and photos from Man-Ugwueje's ceremony just days before the Air Force confirmed his death in the crash
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Squadron Leader Ahamefule Aham Man-Ugwueje, the co-pilot of the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft that crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on Monday, had walked down the aisle just two weeks before his death.
Man-Ugwueje married Flight Lieutenant Damilola Adekunle on September 19, 2026, in a ceremony held in Abuja.
The wedding invitation showed that the Holy Matrimony took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, The Masters Place, on Plot 826, Solomon Lar Way, opposite the NHIS Headquarters and Customary Court of Appeal in Utako, Abuja.
As reported by The Punch, the reception followed at 3pm at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre along Km 10 Expressway, Asokoro. The groom was identified on the invitation as the son of a retired Group Captain.
Vendors who worked at the wedding shared footage and photographs on their pages after the crash.
One videographer, Beejay Creates, posted a video from the event with the caption, "Love in every word," identifying the couple as "BRIDE DAMILOLA AND GROOM AHAMEFULE."
Man-Ugwueje's Facebook profile lists Umuahia, Abia State, as his hometown and Abuja as his current city.
An X user, @masskeemz, said Man-Ugwueje is the son of retired Group Captain Man-Ugwueje.
"Man-Ugwueje, son of retired Group Captain Man-Ugwueje, had just gotten married on September 19th to his wife, Flight Lieutenant Damilola Adekunle, daughter of the late Wing Commander O.E. Adekunle. Both families have a long history of military service."
The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, described the crash as "a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation" and offered condolences to the families, loved ones, and colleagues of all the victims. The Air Force said it had ordered a full investigation to determine what caused the accident.
NAF releases names of 25 victims in Ondo plane crash
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Air Force confirmed that all 25 people on board NAF 931, including five crew members, died after the aircraft went down in Ondo State
The ATR 42 aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed in the Igbokoda area.
Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke ordered a full investigation and opened a condolence register at NAF Headquarters in Abuja.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng