Dr Betta Edu, Director of Women Mobilisation at the APC Presidential Campaign Council, declared that President Tinubu will remain in office until 2031

The declaration came at a women's summit in Abuja convened by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, attended by governors' wives and top party officials

The APC women's mobilisation drive is targeting 40 million votes across all 36 states, the FCT, 774 LGAs, wards and polling units

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Dr Betta Edu, the Director of Women Mobilisation for the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.

The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs said President Tinubu will remain in office until 2031.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Edu made the declaration on Monday at the 2026 Pre-Inaugural Women's Summit and Empowerment Programme, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The event was convened by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu under the theme "Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0: From Reforms to Prosperity — One Voice, One Movement, One Choice, One Mandate 2027."

Among those in attendance were the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima; APC Presidential Campaign Council Director-General, Senator Abdulaziz Yari; Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma; former APC National Chairman, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje; women stakeholders from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory; as well as various support groups and civil society organisations.

APC women set sights on 40 million votes

Edu led attendees in a chant of "Winner! Oh, oh, oh! Winner! Jagaban! You don win o!" which drew the First Lady, the wife of the Vice President, the wife of the Senate President, and more than 30 governors' wives to their feet in song and dance.

She said APC women across the country were already working to deliver a strong electoral mandate for Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, in 2027.

The campaign is targeting 40 million votes, with mobilisation structures being activated by the First Lady across all 36 states, the FCT, 774 local government areas, wards, communities and polling units.

Edu said the drive goes beyond rallies, describing it as a grassroots network through which women leaders will engage communities and communicate the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration.

The mobilisation will also cover opportunities for women in enterprise, agriculture, skills development, governance and community development.

"We are moving into the 2027 electoral season with purpose, structure, and determination. Our target is 40 million women's votes, and we are building the organisation required to achieve it. President Tinubu will win again," Edu said.

She urged APC women to stay united ahead of the polls, adding: "40 Million Women Votes! One Coordinated Mobilisation! One Voice, One Movement, One Mandate for 2027."

Empowerment items presented at the summit

The programme also included an empowerment segment in which the First Lady presented support items to women beneficiaries, including motorbikes and farm trucks, to help strengthen their livelihoods.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also held a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the event with female APC candidates and other party dignitaries.

"Tinubu's 2027 re-election will be easier than 2023"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed town hall meetings in Obio-Akpor LGA of Rivers State to drum up support for President Tinubu's re-election.

Wike urged Rivers residents to set aside political sentiment and back Tinubu, citing appointments and projects in the state as reasons to vote for him.

The minister also took aim at opposition figures including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, questioning their chances in Rivers State ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng