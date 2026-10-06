A Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft carrying airmen, soldiers, and their family members crashed into a swamp near a naval base in Igbokoda, Ondo State

The aircraft, with tail number NGR 931, lost contact with air traffic controllers at 9:13 am while flying from Benin to Lagos on a routine mission

President Tinubu declared a three-day national mourning and ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the crash

At least 32 people died on Monday, October 5, 2026, after a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 turboprop aircraft crashed into a swampy area directly opposite the Naval Base in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area in Ondo State.

The plane, tail number NGR 931, was flying from Benin to Lagos on a logistics mission when air traffic controllers lost radio contact with it at about 9:13 am.

Identities Of Those Killed in NAF Plane Crash in Ondo Emerges

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Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirmed the death toll, disclosing that the aircraft had 25 passengers and seven crew members on board. He said all efforts to reach the aircraft by radio after contact was lost failed, and the wreckage was subsequently located near the naval base.

Among the dead were airmen, soldiers, and family members, including children travelling back to school after visiting relatives serving in Edo and Delta states.

NAF activates search and rescue

The Nigerian Air Force said it immediately launched a Search and Rescue operation after the crash. NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement: "The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred. Search and Rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing."

Ilaje LGA Chairman Maurice Oripelaye, speaking through his Chief Press Secretary Taiwo Sadare, said military gear had been recovered from the crash site and that poor weather conditions appeared to have played a role. "He was trying to manoeuvre, but the poor weather condition affected the pilot. It crashed into a swampy area very close to the water," Sadare said.

The traditional ruler of Igbokoda, the Olu, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo, told reporters he saw no indication of survivors. He said the aircraft did not catch fire but had largely sunk into the water. "From my investigation and what we have gathered so far, there was no survivor," Oba Odidiomo said.

Local resident Oluboyo Olusola, who visited the crash site, said he saw aircraft parts, body parts, and clothing scattered in the area.

Tinubu orders investigation, declares mourning

President Bola Tinubu expressed grief over the crash and directed the Air Force to begin a full investigation.

He also declared three days of national mourning, with flags to fly at half-mast across the country.

"This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten," Tinubu said in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa directed the State Emergency Management Agency, the Ministry of Health, and relevant security agencies to provide full support to the ongoing rescue efforts.

He also ordered that the crash site be cordoned off to allow emergency responders to work without obstruction.

Source: Legit.ng