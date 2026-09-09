Bandits attacked multiple communities in Giwa and Kubau LGAs, killing five people, including three Kaduna vigilance personnel

Twenty-seven residents were abducted across the affected communities during coordinated attacks that also saw cattle rustled

The younger brother of a Kaduna lawmaker was among those abducted in Kubau, taken from his home late on Monday night

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Armed bandits have struck communities across Giwa and Kubau local government areas of Kaduna State, killing five people and abducting 27 others in a series of attacks that also involved cattle rustling.

The Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KadVS) Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Shehu, said three of the five killed were KadVS personnel.

"Painful loss to the service": bandits kill 3 KadVS officers in Kaduna attacks

Source: Original

According to Nigerian Tribune, Shehu confirmed the attacks on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Giwa attacks: Two killed, 26 abducted

In Giwa council area, the bandits moved on two communities at the same time in the early hours of Monday, September 8, 2026. In Tunburku, Kidandan District, two residents — Alhaji Surajo and Alhaji Ado — were shot dead, while another man, Ayyuba Usman, was wounded.

A separate group attacked Tudun Amada in Kadage District at the same time, seizing 26 residents and taking them away.

Before those attacks, bandits had targeted the Kura community in Danmahawayi District at around 9pm on Saturday, driving off cattle belonging to local residents.

A follow-up raid on Kallon Kura in the same district later that night also resulted in cattle being stolen.

Acting on intelligence about the bandits' movement, KadVS operatives tracked the group and engaged them in a gun battle. The assailants retreated and abandoned the animals. Security personnel recovered 19 cattle around midnight.

3 vigilance officers shot dead, lawmaker's brother kidnapped

In Kubau, three KadVS officers died after trying to stop a red Volkswagen Golf saloon during routine security checks along the Zaria-Pambegua axis.

The driver refused to stop and sped away, prompting the officers to give chase in an official patrol van. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire, killing Dallami Dantani, the second-in-command of KadVS in Kubau, during the pursuit.

The suspects then turned back towards the KadVS office and shot and killed Abdullahi Hamisu and Zakariyya Musa before fleeing towards Zaria.

A few hours later, at about 10pm on Monday, a separate group of bandits arrived at a residence in the area using a Sharon vehicle.

The terrorists abducted Sanusi, the younger brother of Alhaji Shehu Pambegua, a member representing Kubau constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

KadVS Commander CP Ali Audu (retd) expressed condolences to the families of the three slain personnel.

He described their deaths as a painful loss to the service. He praised the officers for their courage and dedication, and said the service would continue to support their families.

Audu added that security surveillance has been heightened across Pambegua and surrounding communities, and that efforts are ongoing to find the abducted victims and arrest those behind the attacks.

Bandits kill 5, injure 3 other residents in Sokoto

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits attacked Girkau and neighbouring communities in Kebbe LGA, Sokoto State, killing five people.

Three people were injured, and residents, including young boys, girls, and a vigilante member, were abducted during the raid.

The attack came days after bandits imposed a ₦40 million levy on Kebbe town, raising fresh alarm over security in the area.

Source: Legit.ng