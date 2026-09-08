A 54-year-old Customs officer, Etteng Ise, died after his vehicle veered off the Ikom-Calabar Highway and hit a tree

The crash happened near Alesi Village in Ikom Local Government Area at about 2:56 p.m.

Cross River Police confirmed the incident and called on motorists to exercise caution on highways

A 54-year-old officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Etteng Ise, has died following a lone road accident on the Ikom-Calabar Highway in Cross River State.

The crash happened near Alesi Village in Ikom Local Government Area on Monday at about 2:56 p.m. Sunday. Eitokpah, an assistant superintendent of police and the spokesman for the Cross River Police Command, confirmed the incident in a statement released in Calabar.

Customs officer died in a road accident in Cross River Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

According to Eitokpah, Ise was stationed at the Mfum Border in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River when the fatal journey took place. He said the officer lost control of his vehicle while trying to dodge a pothole on the highway, causing the car to leave the road, enter the bush, and crash into a tree.

Customs officer rushed to hospital

Premium Times reported that emergency responders took the injured officer to Holy Family Hospital in Ikom, where a doctor later confirmed him dead. His remains were subsequently deposited at the hospital's mortuary.

The Cross River Police Command extended its condolences to Ise's family, his colleagues, and the Nigeria Customs Service over the loss.

In its statement, the Command called on drivers to slow down, stay alert, and exercise caution, particularly on intercity highways. It also appealed to road users to pay close attention to road conditions and take necessary steps to avoid preventable crashes.

Source: Legit.ng