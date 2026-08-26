A security officer named Stanley was shot multiple times during a suspected cult attack at Royale Estate in Sangotedo, Lagos, on Friday night

Gunmen on a motorcycle stormed the estate between 10 pm and 11 pm, opening fire indiscriminately before fleeing the scene

Lagos State Police Command confirmed the shooting and said an investigation has been launched with no suspects arrested yet

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sangotedo, Lagos State - A security officer identified only as Stanley was killed after suspected cult members invaded Royale Estate in the Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

The suspected cultists shot the guard multiple times before escaping on a motorcycle.

Cultists strike again: Stanley, a security guard, shot dead in Lagos estate. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The attack took place between 10 pm and 11 pm on Friday night, August 21, 2026.

According to The Punch, a source familiar with the incident said the gunmen entered the estate and began shooting without warning, targeting the security guard on duty.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity out of fear for their safety, said:

"They just stormed the estate and started shooting. Stanley, the security man on duty, was shot several times, and in the head too, before they shot in the air and fled the area."

The incident was also circulated on social media platform NaijaConfra, where users posted videos and accounts alleging that the attackers were suspected cult members.

Police confirm killing, launch investigation

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, offered a slightly different account of how the gunmen arrived.

Confirming the attack on Monday, August 24, 2026, Adebisi said:

"The incident occurred. He was shot by two unknown individuals on a motorcycle. The command has launched an investigation into the incident. No suspect yet," she said.

This killing follows a separate attack weeks earlier in the Abule Ijesha area of Yaba, Lagos, where a security guard named Godwin was allegedly killed by suspected cultists.

In that incident, assailants arrived in a vehicle, shot Godwin near his duty post, and allegedly struck him with an axe.

Three other people were also reported injured in that attack.

Chaos in Sangotedo as suspected cultists kill security guard in late-night shooting in Lagos state

Source: Original

Suspected cultists kill prominent skit maker

Recall that confusion swept through Ibeju-Lekki, a bustling suburban community in Nigeria's economic hub, Lagos.

The fear followed reports that a content creator, Austin, was allegedly killed in the area by suspected cultists.

Legit.ng reports that violent cult attacks are a serious issue in Lagos as gangs engage in violence and criminal activities.

Read more stories on suspected cultists' operations:

Suspected cultists kill 22-year-old, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that 22-year-old Abdulmalik Bakare and two others were killed by suspected cultists in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Violence erupted following an earlier incident involving a trailer driver and local hoodlums on Gbogbo Road.

Six suspects were arrested as an investigation into the deadly attack unfolds, amid panic in the community.

Source: Legit.ng