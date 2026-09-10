The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 (N1.59 million), while the Pro Max starts at $1,299 (N1.73 million), both with 256GB storage

Apple has introduced a 2TB storage option for the Pro models for the first time

The company also launched its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, with prices rising to $3,199 (N4.25 million) for the 2TB version

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has more than 10 years of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and broader financial trends.

Apple has increased the starting prices of its latest premium smartphones as the company unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on Wednesday, September 9.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 (about N1.59 million), while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced from $1,299 (about N1.73 million), with both models offering 256GB of storage as their base configuration.

The new iPhone Duo starts at N2.66 million for the 256GB model before taxes and shipping. Photo: Apple

Source: Getty Images

The new prices represent a $100 increase compared with the equivalent iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

The naira equivalents for the Pro models are based on an exchange rate of N1,330 to the dollar.

iPhone Duo prices

Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, starts at $1,999 (N2,658,670) for the 256GB version.

The prices increase depending on the storage capacity:

256GB: $1,999 / N2,658,670

512GB: $2,199 / N2,924,670

1TB: $2,599 / N3,456,670

2TB: $3,199 / N4,254,670

The prices are before taxes and shipping.

The iPhone Duo has a book-style, passport-like design that opens to reveal a larger internal display. It has a 5.4-inch front display and a 7.6-inch display when unfolded, with the larger screen designed for watching videos, gaming, working and multitasking.

Apple introduces 2TB storage option

Apple has introduced a 2TB storage option for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max for the first time, expanding storage beyond the previous 1TB maximum.

The price increase comes after months of speculation that Apple could significantly raise the cost of its latest smartphones because of higher component costs linked to a global memory shortage.

Latest iPhones is the most expensive smartphones in Apple lineup Photo: Forbes

Source: Getty Images

iPhone 18 Pro gets upgraded features

The iPhone 18 Pro models come with Apple's A20 Pro processors, featuring upgraded CPU, GPU and neural engine capabilities designed to support gaming and artificial intelligence applications.

Apple has also improved battery performance, with the iPhone 18 Pro offering up to 24 hours of charge and the Pro Max up to 30 hours.

The smartphones feature a variable mechanical aperture designed to provide greater control over light and depth when taking photographs.

The company also highlighted improvements to Apple Intelligence and introduced an upgraded Siri AI that can answer questions based on texts and emails, use the camera to understand surroundings and assist with tasks such as drafting emails.

Apple makes iPhone better

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apple has officially released iOS 27 public beta, its most AI-heavy iPhone operating system to date, introducing a significantly upgraded Siri, new photo editing tools powered by artificial intelligence and a redesigned Wallet experience.

A public beta is a pre-release version of software made available to the general public for testing and feedback before its official launch, expected around September.

iOS 27 update covers a wide range of built-in apps, including Photos, Camera, Weather and Wallet

Source: Legit.ng