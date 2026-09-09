Benue state police paraded 46 suspects after angry youths blocked Peter Obi's convoy on the Makurdi-Gboko federal highway

Obi called on security agencies to intervene and hold state governors accountable after his team could not reach Yelewata community

The Benue State Government denied any involvement, describing Obi's allegation as an attempt to drag Governor Hyacinth Alia into NDC's internal affairs

Benue State police have paraded 46 suspects in connection with the blockade of the convoy of Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, along the Makurdi-Gboko federal highway.

Commissioner of Police Cletus Nwadiogbu, speaking to journalists in Makurdi, said investigators are still pursuing key leaders among the youths involved in the incident, and warned that political intolerance will not be tolerated in Benue State as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

Peter Obi’s convoy was blocked in Benue on Tuesday and police later paraded 46 suspects. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@PoliceNg

Source: Twitter

How the blockade unfolded

Obi had travelled to Benue State for a political campaign visit and to commiserate with survivors of the June 2025 attacks at Yelewata community, where over 270 persons were killed.

His convoy was brought to a halt just a short distance from the airport when a group of youths occupied both lanes of the Makurdi-Gboko federal highway, shutting the road to all traffic. Police at the scene did not immediately disperse the crowd.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Obi said his team arrived in Makurdi at 9 AM but could not proceed to Yelewata.

"It is ridiculous. Our experience this morning is very very worrisome. We arrived Makurdi at 9 AM, but on our way to the Yelewata community, to console and show solidarity with the family affected by the killings of over 270 persons in that community, and support them in any way I can, only to be blocked by thugs shouting, 'Peter Obi go back!. Peter Obi go back!'," he said.

Obi urged the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to step in and compel state governors to maintain order.

"This rascality cannot be allowed. We are a country, and can we confront these people on our own if these people cannot provide us with security?" he added.

Benue government denies any role

The Benue State Government swiftly rejected the allegation that its officials were responsible. Governor's Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula issued a statement denying any knowledge of or involvement in the blockade, describing Obi's claims as unfounded.

"We wish to emphatically deny that the government of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has an idea of what Mr. Obi is talking about," Kula said.

The government suggested the incident may have stemmed from tensions within the NDC itself, and said Governor Alia does not "engage, patronize, or deploy thugs as instruments of governance or security."

Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo also weighed in, condemning the blockade regardless of who organised it.

He called on the press to apply consistent standards when covering incidents involving candidates from different parties, warning against framing similar events differently depending on political affiliation.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections on May 29, 2026, after resigning from the African Democratic Congress earlier that month.

Makinde condems attack on Obi's convoy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Makinde, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), condemned the blocking of Peter Obi's convoy during a campaign visit to Benue State on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) and former governor of Anambra State, was in Benue to campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections and to visit Yelwata, where he planned to meet families affected by the June 2025 attacks in the area.

Source: Legit.ng