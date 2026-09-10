A woman identified as the daughter-in-law of Ebonyi State Deputy Governor Obila publicly called out her mother-in-law on Facebook on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

She accused her mother-in-law of ignoring her family entirely, including refusing to acknowledge the death of her father or attend his burial

The daughter-in-law also alleged that her mother-in-law told her to endure her husband's infidelity and declared she was not worthy of being a maid to her last born

A woman who identifies as the daughter-in-law of Ebonyi State Deputy Governor Obila has publicly called out her mother-in-law in a Facebook post that has since gone viral, alleging years of class-based mistreatment and emotional dismissal.

In the post shared on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, the woman, addressed as Victoria, revealed that her mother-in-law does not even know the address of the house where her son's wedding took place.

Reactions as Ebonyi Deputy Gov Obila's daughter-in-law calls out her outi over class discrimination. Photo credit@okoroblessing

Source: Instagram

Blessing Okoro also disclosed that when her father passed away last year, the Deputy Governor's wife never once reached out to console her family, offer condolences, attend the burial, or even return her mother's calls and messages.

"I lost my father last year and up till today, you never even called my mum, just a phone call to at least express your sympathy," she wrote, accusing her mother-in-law of making it painfully clear that the two families were not considered social equals.

Victoria alleges infidelity, neglect

The more explosive part of her post centred on a conversation she claims to have had with her mother-in-law after raising concerns about her husband's repeated infidelity.

Ebonyi Deputy Governor's daughter-in-law drags her online. Photo credit@patricialobila

Source: Instagram

According to her account, rather than show any empathy, the woman advised her to endure the situation and pray, telling her that even if her son had "10 or 20" women outside the marriage, she had no right to react the way she did.

She alleged that her mother-in-law went further, telling her directly: "You are not even worthy of being a maid to your last born." The daughter-in-law confirmed that her mother-in-law had since admitted she never liked her from the start.

Her post ended with a pointed warning directed at the family: "God is watching all of you."

Here is the Facebook post about the deputy governor's wife below:

Reactions from Facebook users

The post drew significant engagement, with many users weighing in on the situation:

@Aliugo Rita wrote:

"Vicky, please, try to get some therapy if you can. I know things may feel overwhelming right now, but please don't give up on yourself. Once you are in a much better place emotionally, financially and generally, you can work towards being reunited with your children."

@Odera Ugwu commented:

"I don't like meddling in family issues, it's always wise for one to marry their class so that issues like this will be addressed easily. Last last you go dey alright."

@Ometa Chibuike Cornelius wrote:

"The moment I saw her sharing 1k to okada people on camera at G-hostel, I knew her heart would be darker than charcoal."

@Jennifer Ogechukwu Jenny reacted:

"So, you remained there and bore two boys… why? How did you both end up getting married? Because I know there must be signs. Victoria, you ignored the signs. Omo I'm seriously pained."

Uche Ogbodo slams men over cheating

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo sparked conversations about relationships, fidelity, and self-worth after speaking out against what she described as societal hypocrisy surrounding male infidelity and women’s loyalty.

The actress stressed the importance of women recognising their value and having the courage to walk away from relationships that leave them emotionally drained or unhappy. She also praised men who remain disciplined and committed in their relationships, while condemning infidelity as a destructive act capable of causing lasting damage to families.

Her remarks have added to the ongoing public discourse about double standards in relationships, particularly the tendency to excuse or normalise men’s unfaithfulness while placing greater expectations on women to remain loyal regardless of the circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng