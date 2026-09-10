A video from Yoruba-speaking actress Tope Osoba's graveside interment on September 10 showed clergy in white robes performing an incense ritual over her grave

The ceremony took place at Iperu Remo cemetery in Ogun State, weeks after her burial was postponed over controversy surrounding her death

Netizens flooded social media with questions and divided opinions about the significance of the ritual scene

A graveside ritual caught on camera during the burial of Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba has set social media buzzing, with netizens divided over what they saw in the video.

Footage circulating online from Thursday, September 10, 2026, shows robed clergy swinging metal censers over Tope Osoba's concrete-lined grave at Iperu Remo cemetery in Ogun State, releasing thick clouds of incense smoke.

Clergy perform graveside incense ritual during Nollywood actress Tope Osoba’s burial in Ogun. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

The men wore flowing white garments with blue sashes and crosses, attire closely associated with the Celestial Church of Christ and similar Nigerian white-garment denominations.

Mourners dressed in white gathered around the graveside, with some filming the proceedings on their phones.

Tope Osoba's death and delayed burial

Tope Osoba, who was 40 years old, passed away on August 4, 2026.

Her family stated that her death followed a period of emotional distress, depression and self-medication, which came after she had publicly recovered from breast cancer.

The burial was initially scheduled for mid-August at Saint James Anglican Church in Iperu Remo, but was postponed following controversy involving her fiancé, a Celestial Church prophet, as well as questions surrounding an autopsy.

A new date was eventually set for September 10, with the service held at Akesan Club, opposite Iperu Morning Market, before the interment. Attendees were asked to wear white.

The September 10 ceremony marked the conclusion of weeks of public attention surrounding the Yoruba-language film actress and the circumstances of her passing.

Watch the video of the Celestial ritual at Tope Osoba's burial that sparked reactions below:

Social Media users react to the incense ritual at Tope Osoba's graveside

Reactions online ranged from grief to scepticism and humour. Several users questioned the spiritual significance of the ritual, while others simply expressed sadness at the scene.

@FatJaemii wrote:

"This is sad to watch"

@hill_osewengie commented:

"This is so disheartening, may her soul rest in peace."

@thesmallprof said:

"I swear nothing happening here has meaning to the dead."

@oluwatires87946 noted:

"D pastor still dey smile w.tf 😩😔"

@Chi_lady_89 drew a comparison with a jab:

"At least they are better than Catholics. 🤣 Catholics will carry skull 💀 and call it holy worship."

@Wu80208Wu reacted:

"What's going on 😭"

@olulade15 shared a longer take:

"Kneel down & pray to God in ur room. Nobody can gate keep access 2 God. He listens 2 everyone in prayer. U people will not hear. Stop going around looking 4 what is not lost. Prophet/Babalawo will collect Saturday from you & give u Sunday. Its not everytime u will be lucky."

Tope Osoba’s final burial rites draw attention as white-robed clergy perform incense ritual at her grave. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Foluke Daramola shares tribute to Tope Osoba at her burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Foluke Daramola paid an emotional tribute to Tope Osoba at her burial, describing the late actress as highly talented, jovial and free-minded.

Foluke Daramola recalled that Osoba called her “momma” and said the actress lived a simple life and never wanted anyone around her to be sad.

She added that the Nollywood industry would miss one of its great talents as she offered condolences to Osoba's family and colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng