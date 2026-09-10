"What’s Happening Here?": Ritual Scene at Tope Osoba’s Burial Sparks Reactions Online
- A video from Yoruba-speaking actress Tope Osoba's graveside interment on September 10 showed clergy in white robes performing an incense ritual over her grave
- The ceremony took place at Iperu Remo cemetery in Ogun State, weeks after her burial was postponed over controversy surrounding her death
- Netizens flooded social media with questions and divided opinions about the significance of the ritual scene
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
A graveside ritual caught on camera during the burial of Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba has set social media buzzing, with netizens divided over what they saw in the video.
Footage circulating online from Thursday, September 10, 2026, shows robed clergy swinging metal censers over Tope Osoba's concrete-lined grave at Iperu Remo cemetery in Ogun State, releasing thick clouds of incense smoke.
The men wore flowing white garments with blue sashes and crosses, attire closely associated with the Celestial Church of Christ and similar Nigerian white-garment denominations.
“She was highly talented”: Actress Foluke Daramola shares emotional tribute to Tope Osoba at her burial
Mourners dressed in white gathered around the graveside, with some filming the proceedings on their phones.
Tope Osoba's death and delayed burial
Tope Osoba, who was 40 years old, passed away on August 4, 2026.
Her family stated that her death followed a period of emotional distress, depression and self-medication, which came after she had publicly recovered from breast cancer.
The burial was initially scheduled for mid-August at Saint James Anglican Church in Iperu Remo, but was postponed following controversy involving her fiancé, a Celestial Church prophet, as well as questions surrounding an autopsy.
A new date was eventually set for September 10, with the service held at Akesan Club, opposite Iperu Morning Market, before the interment. Attendees were asked to wear white.
The September 10 ceremony marked the conclusion of weeks of public attention surrounding the Yoruba-language film actress and the circumstances of her passing.
Watch the video of the Celestial ritual at Tope Osoba's burial that sparked reactions below:
Social Media users react to the incense ritual at Tope Osoba's graveside
Reactions online ranged from grief to scepticism and humour. Several users questioned the spiritual significance of the ritual, while others simply expressed sadness at the scene.
@FatJaemii wrote:
"This is sad to watch"
@hill_osewengie commented:
"This is so disheartening, may her soul rest in peace."
@thesmallprof said:
"I swear nothing happening here has meaning to the dead."
@oluwatires87946 noted:
"D pastor still dey smile w.tf 😩😔"
@Chi_lady_89 drew a comparison with a jab:
"At least they are better than Catholics. 🤣 Catholics will carry skull 💀 and call it holy worship."
@Wu80208Wu reacted:
"What's going on 😭"
@olulade15 shared a longer take:
"Kneel down & pray to God in ur room. Nobody can gate keep access 2 God. He listens 2 everyone in prayer. U people will not hear. Stop going around looking 4 what is not lost. Prophet/Babalawo will collect Saturday from you & give u Sunday. Its not everytime u will be lucky."
Foluke Daramola shares tribute to Tope Osoba at her burial
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Foluke Daramola paid an emotional tribute to Tope Osoba at her burial, describing the late actress as highly talented, jovial and free-minded.
Foluke Daramola recalled that Osoba called her “momma” and said the actress lived a simple life and never wanted anyone around her to be sad.
She added that the Nollywood industry would miss one of its great talents as she offered condolences to Osoba's family and colleagues.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.