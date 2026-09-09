Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo - Olu joined APC members and spiritual leaders at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan for a prayer service

The inter-faith event brought together Lagosians to pray for presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and running mate Kashim Shettima ahead of elections

Sanwo-Olu said the APC's progress depends on unity, faith and peace as the party moves closer to the general elections

Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday joined APC members, religious leaders, and residents at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos, for an inter-faith prayer service organised in support of the party's presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The gathering brought together people from different faiths and backgrounds to pray for APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima, and other APC candidates contesting positions across the country.

APC members gathered in Lagos on Saturday, September 5. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu speaks on faith and unity

Writing on his official X account, @jidesanwoolu, the governor described the event as a moment of collective commitment, saying those present came together as "one family" to place their candidates before God.

"The progress our party preaches is dependent on unity, faith and peace. We have put in the work but we also recognize the place of God's grace as we move closer to the elections," Sanwo-Olu wrote.

He thanked all those who attended and expressed confidence that the combination of faith and action would keep both Lagos and Nigeria moving in the right direction.

APC prayer drive before 2027 elections

The Onikan event reflects a broader push by the APC to build public momentum ahead of the 2027 elections, with party leaders increasingly framing their campaign activities around themes of unity and divine support.

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, a prominent venue in the heart of Lagos Island, provided a high-profile setting for what the governor positioned as a spiritual and political rallying point for the party faithful.

Ex-gov announces support for Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Benue state governor Samuel Ortom publicly declared that he stands by his decision to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying he has no regrets about the position he took.

Ortom made the declaration during an interview on ARISE News, where he addressed the political climate in Benue state, his relationship with current governor Hyacinth Alia, and his preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng