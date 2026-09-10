Full List: Names of 34 Countries Whose Citizens can Enter Australia With an ETA Instead of a Visa
- Australia announced 34 countries whose citizens qualify for an Electronic Travel Authority, allowing them to visit without a traditional visa
- ETA holders can enter Australia multiple times within a 12-month period, staying up to three months on each visit
- The full list includes countries from Europe, Asia, and North America, with no African nation among the eligible passports
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Australia has released the official list of 34 countries whose passport holders qualify for an Electronic Travel Authority, a travel authorisation that removes the need for a conventional visa application.
According to the Australian government, ETA holders may "visit Australia as often as you wish in 12 months" and "stay up to 3 months each time you enter Australia."
Countries eligible for Australia's ETA
The scheme covers tourism and short stays, and applicants must hold a valid passport from one of the eligible countries or territories. The government also clarified that non-citizen passports, certificates of identity, or other travel documents such as a Titre de Voyage do not qualify.
The 34 countries and territories on the ETA eligibility list are:
1. Andorra
2. Austria
3. Belgium
4. Brunei
5. Canada
6. Denmark
7. Finland
8. France
9. Germany
10. Greece
11. Hong Kong (SAR of China)
12. Iceland
13. Ireland
14. Italy
15. Japan
16. Liechtenstein
17. Luxembourg
18. Malaysia
19. Malta
20. Monaco
21. Norway
22. Portugal
23. Republic of San Marino
24. Singapore
25. South Korea
26. Spain
27. Sweden
28. Switzerland
29. Taiwan (excluding official or diplomatic passports)
30. The Netherlands
31. United Kingdom — British Citizen
32. United Kingdom — British National (Overseas)
33. United States of America
34. Vatican City
What the ETA means for countries
The eligible nations are drawn largely from Western Europe, with several Asian economies including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Brunei, and Hong Kong also making the list. North America is represented through Canada and the United States.
Notably absent from the list is the entire African continent. No African country appears among the 34 eligible nations, meaning travellers holding Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan, South African, or any other African passport must continue pursuing traditional visa routes to enter Australia. The same applies to large parts of Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.
For passport holders from the listed countries, the ETA offers a straightforward pathway to multiple short-stay visits across a single year without the paperwork and processing times typically associated with visa applications.
UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published the official list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a visa.
Only Mauritius and Seychelles from Africa are included on the list, alongside several countries from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Gulf region.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng