Australia announced 34 countries whose citizens qualify for an Electronic Travel Authority, allowing them to visit without a traditional visa

ETA holders can enter Australia multiple times within a 12-month period, staying up to three months on each visit

The full list includes countries from Europe, Asia, and North America, with no African nation among the eligible passports

Australia has released the official list of 34 countries whose passport holders qualify for an Electronic Travel Authority, a travel authorisation that removes the need for a conventional visa application.

According to the Australian government, ETA holders may "visit Australia as often as you wish in 12 months" and "stay up to 3 months each time you enter Australia."

Australia lists 34 countries whose citizens can visit the country with ETA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Matt Jelonek/Robert Cianflone

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Australia's ETA

The scheme covers tourism and short stays, and applicants must hold a valid passport from one of the eligible countries or territories. The government also clarified that non-citizen passports, certificates of identity, or other travel documents such as a Titre de Voyage do not qualify.

The 34 countries and territories on the ETA eligibility list are:

1. Andorra

2. Austria

3. Belgium

4. Brunei

5. Canada

6. Denmark

7. Finland

8. France

9. Germany

10. Greece

11. Hong Kong (SAR of China)

12. Iceland

13. Ireland

14. Italy

15. Japan

16. Liechtenstein

17. Luxembourg

18. Malaysia

19. Malta

20. Monaco

21. Norway

22. Portugal

23. Republic of San Marino

24. Singapore

25. South Korea

26. Spain

27. Sweden

28. Switzerland

29. Taiwan (excluding official or diplomatic passports)

30. The Netherlands

31. United Kingdom — British Citizen

32. United Kingdom — British National (Overseas)

33. United States of America

34. Vatican City

What the ETA means for countries

The eligible nations are drawn largely from Western Europe, with several Asian economies including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Brunei, and Hong Kong also making the list. North America is represented through Canada and the United States.

Notably absent from the list is the entire African continent. No African country appears among the 34 eligible nations, meaning travellers holding Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan, South African, or any other African passport must continue pursuing traditional visa routes to enter Australia. The same applies to large parts of Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

For passport holders from the listed countries, the ETA offers a straightforward pathway to multiple short-stay visits across a single year without the paperwork and processing times typically associated with visa applications.

UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published the official list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a visa.

Only Mauritius and Seychelles from Africa are included on the list, alongside several countries from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Gulf region.

Source: Legit.ng