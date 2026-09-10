The United Kingdom released the names of 82 countries whose citizens can enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a visa

Citizens from eligible countries gain access to a range of activities in the UK, from tourism to short-term study and business trips

The UK government also outlined specific conditions around transit and paid engagements for ETA holders visiting Britain

The United Kingdom has published a list of 82 countries whose citizens are eligible to enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a simpler alternative to a traditional visa.

Beyond granting entry, the ETA comes with a defined set of activities that eligible travellers are permitted to carry out during their time in the country. The UK government has outlined four key things ETA holders can do once inside Britain.

UK announces 4 things travellers from 82 countries can do with ETA in Britain. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz/Andrew Redington

Source: Getty Images

UK ETA: citizens of eligible countries

ETA holders are permitted to spend as long as six months in the UK for tourism, visiting relatives or friends, attending business meetings, or completing a short course of study.

1. Stay for up to 6 months for general purposes

This makes it a practical option for those with varied travel needs who do not require a long-term visa.

2. Access the Creative Worker visa concession

Travellers in creative fields can make use of their ETA to enter the UK for up to three months under the Creative Worker visa concession. This provision caters to performers, artists, and other creative professionals who may need to work in Britain on a short-term basis without obtaining a full work visa.

3. Attend a permitted paid engagement

ETA holders may also visit the UK for a permitted paid engagement. This covers specific professional appearances, such as an expert invited to give a lecture or a professional invited to examine a student, provided the visit is short-term, and the engagement falls within the approved categories.

4. Transit through a UK airport via border control

For those simply passing through Britain on their way to another destination, the ETA covers transit through a UK airport when the traveller will pass through border control. The UK government advises that travellers check with their airline if they are uncertain whether this applies to their journey.

Who qualifies for the UK ETA?

1. Andorra

2. Antigua and Barbuda

3. Argentina

4. Australia

5. Austria

6. The Bahamas

7. Bahrain

8. Barbados

9. Belgium

10. Belize

11. Brazil

12. Brunei

13. Bulgaria

14. Canada

15. Chile

16. Costa Rica

17. Croatia

18. Cyprus

19. Czechia

20. Denmark

21. Estonia

22. Finland

23. France

24. Germany

25. Greece

26. Grenada

27. Guatemala

28. Guyana

29. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

30. Hungary

31. Iceland

32. Italy

33. Israel

34. Japan

35. Kiribati

36. Kuwait

37. Latvia

38. Liechtenstein

39. Lithuania

40. Luxembourg

41. Macao Special Administrative Region

42. Malaysia

43. Maldives

44. Malta

45. Marshall Islands

46. Mauritius

47. Mexico

48. Federated States of Micronesia

49. Monaco

50. Netherlands

51. New Zealand

52. Norway

53. Oman

54. Palau

55. Panama

56. Papua New Guinea

57. Paraguay

58. Peru

59. Poland

60. Portugal

61. Qatar

62. Romania

63. Samoa

64. San Marino

65. Saudi Arabia

66. Seychelles

67. Singapore

68. Solomon Islands

69. South Korea

70. Slovakia

71. Slovenia

72. Spain

73. St Kitts and Nevis

74. St Vincent and the Grenadines

75. Sweden

76. Switzerland

77. Tonga

78. Tuvalu

79. United Arab Emirates

80. United States

81. Uruguay

82. Vatican City

The ETA scheme applies to nationals from 82 countries, the full list of which has been published by the UK government. The introduction of the ETA is part of Britain's broader effort to modernise its border system while maintaining oversight of who enters the country.

New Zealand names countries eligible for NZeTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand named Mauritius and Seychelles as the only two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a traditional visa.

Citizens of both countries must still obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng