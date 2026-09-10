UK Lists 4 Things Citizens of 82 Countries Are Allowed to do After Entering Britain With ETA
- The United Kingdom released the names of 82 countries whose citizens can enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a visa
- Citizens from eligible countries gain access to a range of activities in the UK, from tourism to short-term study and business trips
- The UK government also outlined specific conditions around transit and paid engagements for ETA holders visiting Britain
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The United Kingdom has published a list of 82 countries whose citizens are eligible to enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a simpler alternative to a traditional visa.
Beyond granting entry, the ETA comes with a defined set of activities that eligible travellers are permitted to carry out during their time in the country. The UK government has outlined four key things ETA holders can do once inside Britain.
UK ETA: citizens of eligible countries
ETA holders are permitted to spend as long as six months in the UK for tourism, visiting relatives or friends, attending business meetings, or completing a short course of study.
1. Stay for up to 6 months for general purposes
This makes it a practical option for those with varied travel needs who do not require a long-term visa.
2. Access the Creative Worker visa concession
Travellers in creative fields can make use of their ETA to enter the UK for up to three months under the Creative Worker visa concession. This provision caters to performers, artists, and other creative professionals who may need to work in Britain on a short-term basis without obtaining a full work visa.
3. Attend a permitted paid engagement
ETA holders may also visit the UK for a permitted paid engagement. This covers specific professional appearances, such as an expert invited to give a lecture or a professional invited to examine a student, provided the visit is short-term, and the engagement falls within the approved categories.
4. Transit through a UK airport via border control
For those simply passing through Britain on their way to another destination, the ETA covers transit through a UK airport when the traveller will pass through border control. The UK government advises that travellers check with their airline if they are uncertain whether this applies to their journey.
Who qualifies for the UK ETA?
1. Andorra
2. Antigua and Barbuda
3. Argentina
4. Australia
5. Austria
6. The Bahamas
7. Bahrain
8. Barbados
9. Belgium
10. Belize
11. Brazil
12. Brunei
13. Bulgaria
14. Canada
15. Chile
16. Costa Rica
17. Croatia
18. Cyprus
19. Czechia
20. Denmark
21. Estonia
22. Finland
23. France
24. Germany
25. Greece
26. Grenada
27. Guatemala
28. Guyana
29. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
30. Hungary
31. Iceland
32. Italy
33. Israel
34. Japan
35. Kiribati
36. Kuwait
37. Latvia
38. Liechtenstein
39. Lithuania
40. Luxembourg
41. Macao Special Administrative Region
42. Malaysia
43. Maldives
44. Malta
45. Marshall Islands
46. Mauritius
47. Mexico
48. Federated States of Micronesia
49. Monaco
50. Netherlands
51. New Zealand
52. Norway
53. Oman
54. Palau
55. Panama
56. Papua New Guinea
57. Paraguay
58. Peru
59. Poland
60. Portugal
61. Qatar
62. Romania
63. Samoa
64. San Marino
65. Saudi Arabia
66. Seychelles
67. Singapore
68. Solomon Islands
69. South Korea
70. Slovakia
71. Slovenia
72. Spain
73. St Kitts and Nevis
74. St Vincent and the Grenadines
75. Sweden
76. Switzerland
77. Tonga
78. Tuvalu
79. United Arab Emirates
80. United States
81. Uruguay
82. Vatican City
The ETA scheme applies to nationals from 82 countries, the full list of which has been published by the UK government. The introduction of the ETA is part of Britain's broader effort to modernise its border system while maintaining oversight of who enters the country.
New Zealand names countries eligible for NZeTA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand named Mauritius and Seychelles as the only two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a traditional visa.
Citizens of both countries must still obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before travelling.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng