A new book examining military leadership and purported institutional reforms under Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (rtd), Nigeria's former chief of army staff , is set for public presentation in Abuja

, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is listed as Special Guest of Honour at the September 16 event, with Defence Minister Gen Christopher Musa billed to present the book

The publication targets military professionals, policymakers, researchers and students of strategic studies across Nigeria and Africa

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A book documenting the leadership decisions and institutional changes that defined the Nigerian Army under Tukur Yusufu Buratai, the former chief of army staff, will be publicly presented in Abuja on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Titled 'Military Transformational Leadership in Action: The Buratai Era', the book was written by Dr M. S. Abubakar and will be unveiled at 9:45 a.m. at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites, Asokoro. The event is being organised by the Buratai Legacy Presentation Committee, with Sprezzatura Publishing Limited working alongside Clarivox Creative Limited.

A new book examines Buratai-era military reforms and transformational leadership in the Nigerian Army.

Source: Original

New book examines Buratai's leadership

According to the organisers, the publication looks at the Nigerian military's response to insurgency and terrorism in the northeast during Buratai's tenure, examining how command decisions, institutional reforms and operational demands intersected during one of the most challenging periods in Nigeria's security history.

Abubakar stated that the book goes beyond a record of one commander's time in office.

He said

"The central purpose of this book is to examine leadership in action; how decisions, reforms and institutional responses were shaped by the realities confronting the Nigerian Army during a particularly demanding period in the country's security history."

Abubakar added that security institutions improve by studying their own records.

"Security institutions evolve partly by examining their own experiences; what worked, what did not, what changed and what lessons should endure."

According to a statement exclusively made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 9, by Segun Adeyemi, CEO of Clarivox Creative Limited, thorough documentation of institutional history serves a broader purpose.

His words:

"Serious documentation provides a basis for interrogation, learning and informed debate."

The new book examines the Nigerian military’s response to insurgency and terrorism during Buratai’s tenure as army chief. Photo credit: Tukur Buratai

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, others expected at Buratai's event

President Bola Tinubu is listed as Special Guest of Honour, while former Minister of Defence Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, is expected to chair the occasion. Minister of Defence Gen Christopher Musa (rtd), is scheduled to present the book, and businessman Dahiru Barau Mangal, Chairman of Max Air, is named co-chief launcher. Maj Gen I. D. Penap (rtd) will review the publication.

All serving service chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, are also expected to attend.

Traditional rulers listed as guests include the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hameed Oyelude Makama Tegbosun III; and King Lenu Tsaro Igbara, the paramount ruler of the Bori Nortem communities and the Babbe kingdom in Rivers state.

Former Commander of the Vatican Gendarmerie Corps, Lt Gen Domenico Giani (rtd), is listed as Royal Diplomatic Guest, while a panel discussion will feature Madam Amina-Akano Bello, Maj Gen Victor Ezegwu (rtd), Rear Admiral Adamu Biu (rtd) and Prof Phillip Dahida, with Abubakar also participating.

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Source: Legit.ng