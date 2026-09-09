Legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shared his opinion on who should win the 2026 Ballon d'Or

France Football unveiled a 30-man shortlist with Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé among the frontrunners

Cech's preferred candidate is eight-time winner Lionel Messi who starred at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Chelsea and Czech Republic goalkeeper Petr Cech has thrown his support behind Lionel Messi as his pick for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, even as bookmakers and pundits point to younger stars as the likeliest winners.

France Football confirmed the 30-man shortlist for the men's category on September 8, with the award ceremony scheduled for October 26 in London.

Petr Cech picks Lionel Messi as his 2026 Ballon d'Or winner. Photo by Chanda Khanna/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Harry Kane sits at the top of most predictions. The Bayern Munich and England striker scored 73 goals for club and country during the review period, a haul surpassed only by Messi's 82-goal season in 2011/12.

Kylian Mbappé has also made a strong case, finishing as the top scorer in La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA World Cup.

Lamine Yamal added 24 goals and 18 assists across all competitions for Barcelona, according to Transfermarkt, while helping the club win a domestic treble and guiding Spain to World Cup glory.

Cech backs Messi to win Ballon d'Or

Despite those credentials, Cech sees the 39-year-old Argentine differently

“I think Messi has a good chance of winning it,” the former goalkeeper said.

Messi recorded 45 goals and 30 assists in 49 matches during the period, according to the Ballon d'Or's official website, steering Inter Miami to the MLS title.

He also played a key role in Argentina's run to the World Cup final, adding another significant chapter to a career that has already redefined the sport.

If he wins, it would be a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or award for the legendary Argentine footballer.

Mbappe makes string case for himself

Legit.ng previously analysed five trophyless Ballon d'Or nominees after the 30-man shortlist was announced on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Kylian Mbappe leads the list having gone trophyless with Real Madrid last season, but remains a strong contender with three Golden Boots.

Source: Legit.ng