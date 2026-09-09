Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire opened up about her first encounter with veteran actor Pete Edochie

Peggy described Pete Edochie's aura as calm and powerful, comparing his presence to a gentle wind of peace

Her comment came under a video Yul Edochie posted from his father's podcast interview on September 8

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has shared a touching memory of the first time she came face to face with legendary actor Pete Edochie, explaining just how deeply his presence moved her.

On September 8, 2026, Yul Edochie shared a video from his father Pete Edochie's interview on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast with Bae U.

Peggy Ovire speaks warmly about Pete Edochie’s powerful presence and aura. Photo: peggyovire/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Responding in the comments section of the post, Peggy Ovire did not hold back in expressing the impression the veteran actor left on her from their very first meeting.

Peggy Ovire speaks on Pete Edochie's presence

The actress described the encounter as something that stayed with her long after it happened.

She said the Nollywood icon carries an energy that is both calming and commanding, one that fills a room before he even utters a single word.

In her words:

"Your dad carries so much grace. From the very first day I met him, I felt it. His aura was so calm and powerful – it was almost as though a gentle wind of peace entered the room with him. There was just something so warm, peaceful and comforting about his presence. Even without saying a word."

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire recalls meeting legendary actor Pete Edochie for the first time. Photo: peggyovire/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Who is Pete Edochie?

Pete Edochie is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in African cinema.

He rose to continental fame through his iconic portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart and has since built a career spanning decades, earning him a place among Nollywood's most revered figures.

Peggy Ovire, known for her roles in several Nigerian productions, was formerly married to fellow actor Frederick Leonard before their dramatic separation months ago.

Her warm tribute to Pete Edochie added a personal dimension to the buzz surrounding the veteran's podcast appearance, drawing attention to the kind of quiet authority he commands even off-screen.

Check out Peggy Ovire's account of her first meeting with legendary Pete Edochie in the post below:

Peggy Ovire opens up on health struggle weeks after divorce drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and filmmaker Peggy Ovire opened up about battling fever and a severe cold after completing what she described as the most draining production of her career, leaving her physically exhausted and desperately needing rest.

Peggy said she told her colleague, Omeche Oko, that she was unwell and all she wanted was to sleep and recover, but she did not know Omeche was quietly preparing a thoughtful surprise after repeatedly checking on her during the production.

When Peggy thought her stressful day had finally ended, Omeche presented her with beautiful gifts, leaving the actress deeply emotional and grateful for the gesture, which she said touched her because she was dealing with exhaustion and illness.

Source: Legit.ng