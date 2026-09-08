Yemen's Houthi forces launched a major offensive into Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, targeting four southern cities with drones and missiles

Oil installations were set on fire across Abha, Najran, Jazan and a Saudi airbase in Khamis Mushait during the coordinated strikes

The attacks pushed Brent crude oil prices above $99 a barrel as fighting in the Gulf resumed after a month of relative calm in August

Yemen's Houthi movement launched a sweeping assault on four cities in southern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, September 8, wounding at least 73 people and triggering fires at oil facilities across the region.

The Iran-backed group said it had mounted a broad operation deep inside Saudi territory, deploying drones and missiles against a military airbase in Khamis Mushait and oil infrastructure belonging to the Saudi state energy company in Abha, Najran and the Red Sea port city of Jazan, which holds a major refinery and power plant.

Yemen's Houthi forces launched a major offensive into Saudi Arabia on September 8, targeting four cities with drones and missiles. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Twitter

Saudi authorities confirmed the blazes and said the injured included women and children. The scale of casualties made the strikes among the most serious Saudi Arabia has faced since the United States and Israel began military operations against Iran in February 2026.

Oil markets react as Gulf fighting resumes

The attacks rattled global energy markets. Brent crude climbed more than 2% on Tuesday to above $99 a barrel, returning to levels not seen since July.

The Gulf had seen a month of relative quiet in August, but renewed clashes between Iran and the United States over the weekend reignited tensions across the region.

About a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has announced plans for a "maritime exclusion zone" stretching from the perimeter of the American blockade through the strait and into the Gulf itself.

Washington fired on Iranian tankers over the weekend in response to Iranian attacks on US warships, with Iran claiming it deployed new, more capable ballistic missiles in those strikes.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, wrote on X:

"Economic warfare will be met by a maritime exclusion zone across the Persian Gulf to the blockade perimeter. The operational posture toward U.S. warships and bases has been fundamentally recalibrated."

Saudi coalition vows retaliation

Colonel Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led Arab coalition, said in a statement on X:

"The coalition will take all necessary operational measures to deter this terrorist militia and resolutely confronts its hostile approach."

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree countered that Riyadh had provoked the escalation by carrying out air strikes inside Yemen, and warned of further Houthi responses.

Houthi-controlled media later reported that Saudi warplanes conducted four air strikes in Yemen's Jubah district, east of the capital Sanaa, on the same day.

The International Organisation for Migration said more than 18,500 people had fled their homes due to fighting along Yemen's west coast over the preceding three days.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged the economic pain caused by the conflict, saying on social media that oil prices would fall sharply once the United States prevailed in the war with Iran, predicting prices could eventually drop below two dollars a gallon. Diesel fuel in the United States currently stands at a record average retail price of more than $5.90 a gallon.

Iran moves to change Hormuz shipping corridor

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iran warned the United States that American oil and gas facilities in the Gulf region will face retaliation if Washington launches further strikes on Iranian assets, escalating an already volatile confrontation between the two countries.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf issued the warning on Monday, saying the energy production infrastructure across the region was "sprawling, accessible, and exposed" and that US oil and gas companies operating around those waters and facilities were equally at risk.

Source: Legit.ng