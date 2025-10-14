Nigerian Army accuses Pastor Dachomo of spreading false claims on planned terrorist attacks in Plateau

Military warns the cleric against incitement and says his statements could trigger ethnic violence

Troops under Operation Enduring Peace to intensify patrols around Nyerwai and Dorowa communities

The Nigerian Army has condemned a viral video released by Reverend Dachomo, accusing him of spreading false and inflammatory claims about an alleged planned Fulani terrorist attack in Plateau State.

The military described the cleric’s remarks as baseless, dangerous, and capable of igniting ethnic and religious violence in the already tense region.

Reverend Dachomo, in the video, alleged that a group of Fulani terrorists were mobilizing through Nyerwai in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

He claimed to have received insider information that security operatives had withdrawn from the area, leaving residents defenseless.

He also accused security agencies of shielding suspects and alleged that Christian leaders were complicit in the insecurity ravaging the state.

Army warns pastor over inciting video

Reacting to the claims, the Nigerian Army, through Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, Media Information Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, said the cleric’s comments were reckless and intended to provoke unrest.

The statement said the video emerged shortly after the killing of a herder and 36 cows, and the rustling of 49 others in Barkin Ladi, a situation the Army described as delicate and prone to manipulation by opportunists.

According to the Army, Reverend Dachomo’s allegations that troops were collaborating with criminals and taking instructions from a Fulani leader were entirely untrue.

It added that invoking ethnic and religious sentiments at such a critical time could endanger peace efforts in Plateau State.

“The viral video by Rev Dachomo alleging mobilisation of Fulani terrorists through Nyerwai in Barkin Ladi LGA and accusing security agencies of collusion is a clear case of propaganda intended to inflame public sentiment and erode confidence in security agencies,” the Army stated.

The military said the pastor’s statements were deliberately framed to stir anger among locals and exploit religious differences. It noted that the call by the cleric for youths to defend themselves could lead to lawlessness and communal clashes.

“The JTF Operation Enduring Peace condemns the misleading narratives and hereby warns the propagator to desist from causing panic and discord among the peace-loving people of the state or face the full wrath of the law,” the statement added.

Troops intensify patrols in troubled Plateau

Major Zhakom reaffirmed that troops under Sector 4 of Operation Enduring Peace would intensify patrols around Nyerwai and Dorowa to reassure residents of their safety.

He urged community and religious leaders to avoid spreading inciting statements and instead work with security agencies to sustain peace across Plateau.

The Army reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and restoring order in the Joint Operations Area, warning that anyone found promoting hate or misinformation would be prosecuted.

