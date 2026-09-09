2Baba's wife and Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru shared a warm birthday tribute to her grandfather, billionaire Chief Gabriel Igbinedion

The Esama of Benin Kingdom is set to turn 92 on September 11, 2026, marking another milestone for the influential business figure

Natasha's post called the billionaire patriarch her 'baby and best friend,' drawing attention to their close bond

2Baba's wife and Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has publicly celebrated her grandfather, billionaire Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, ahead of his 92nd birthday with a touching message on Instagram Stories.

Taking to the platform on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, Natasha shared an early birthday shoutout to the elder statesman, who turns 92 on September 11. Sharing a picture of them, she wrote:

2Baba’s wife Natasha Osawaru shares heartwarming picture with her grandpa. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday in addy grandpa!!! You are my baby and my best friend 😘😘😘"

The message, warm and playful in equal measure, offered a rare personal glimpse into the family bond between the lawmaker and one of Nigeria's most recognisable business figures.

Who Is Chief Gabriel Igbinedion?

Chief Gabriel Igbinedion is a towering presence in Nigerian high society, widely known by his traditional title as the Esama of Benin Kingdom. Born on September 11, 1934, the Edo State-born businessman has built a business empire.

His family legacy extends into politics as well. His son, Lucky Igbinedion, served as governor of Edo state from May 1999 to May 2007, cementing the Igbinedion name as one of the most prominent in the state's history.

Natasha Osawaru's Connection to the Igbinedion Family

Natasha Osawaru, who is the wife of singer 2Baba, is a granddaughter of the billionaire patriarch and currently serves as a lawmaker in Edo State. Her Instagram tribute underscored a close and affectionate relationship with her grandfather, describing him in terms that went beyond formal family ties.

See Natasha Osawaru's post celebrating her billionaire grandpa below:

Natasha Osawaru sends message to her grandfather ahead of his birthday. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Natasha Osawaru spotted with a baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Natasha Osawaru caused a buzz on social media over a clip of her with a baby.

The Edo state House of Assembly Minority Leader shared a video on her status showing her stepping out for a stroll alongside a baby.

The clip offered a rare and private glimpse into the life of a woman who balances the demands of political office with the quieter, private world of motherhood.

Source: Legit.ng