Lagos APC chieftain Ibraheem Alao Megida dismissed opposition parties' chances in the 2027 presidential election

Megida said appeals by opposition politicians to US President Donald Trump would not change APC's political fortunes

The Mainland Independent Group received branded vehicles and souvenirs from patron Olatunji Bello to boost grassroots campaigns

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - A Lagos-based All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Ibraheem Alao Megida, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election by a wide margin, dismissing what he called the hollow antics of opposition politicians.

Megida, who serves as Director-General of the Mainland Independent Group (MIG), said opposition figures reaching out to United States President Donald Trump in a bid to weaken the APC would accomplish nothing.

"Tinubu na your Oga": Megida predicts APC triumph, dismisses rivals. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, he made the remarks while speaking on the political landscape ahead of next year's general elections.

"All the noise they keep making, including the hateful propaganda and appeal to Trump in America, is just empty, futile attempts of a drowning man. Donald Trump cannot save you; he doesn't have your time. You are on your own. Asiwaju's second tenure is non-negotiable. It is certain for sure. Tinubu na your Oga, e no be your mate," Megida said.

He pointed to the outcome of the recent Osun State election, where opposition parties failed to make a strong showing, as proof that the APC's support base is growing ahead of 2027.

MIG receives vehicles for grassroots drive

At a handing-over ceremony, Megida acknowledged the group's patron, Olatunji Bello, for donating branded vehicles and souvenirs to support the MIG's mobilisation drive across Lagos.

He described the gesture as a significant boost for the group's outreach work.

Speaking on Bello's behalf at the event, Megida said the donor had a long record of investing in Lagos communities, noting that he made a similar vehicle donation to the group in 2023.

He also credited Bello with funding the construction of an auditorium at Lagos State University (LASU) and supporting programmes aimed at helping less-privileged residents.

Megida added that Bello's father had previously donated the land on which Ansarudeen Grammar School was built.

MIG Women Leader and former Chairperson of the Conference of Principals in Lagos State, Alhaja Folashade Morenikeji, and the General Secretary of the Association of Real Estate Developers in Lagos State, Chief Ahmod Babatunde Sanni, both said the donated vehicles would strengthen the group's ability to reach voters at the grassroots level.

The two also reflected on the APC's performance in the 2023 Lagos governorship election, describing the result as disappointing and urging the party to redouble its efforts before 2027.

"Lagos is also the primary political constituency of our great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is why a landslide victory in Lagos becomes very crucial."

They stressed that the APC must intensify its community engagement across the state.

Megida confidently predicts Tinubu's landslide victory in the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

2027: Tinubu projected to win 20 states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a political forecast by the Political Intelligence Group projected that President Tinubu would win 20 states if the 2027 presidential election were held today.

Atiku Abubakar is projected to win nine states while Peter Obi is forecast to take eight states plus the FCT.

The group warned the figures reflect the current political landscape and that alliances, defections and the economy could significantly shift the numbers.

Source: Legit.ng