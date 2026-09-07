Minister of State for FCT Mariya Mahmud made the declaration at the launch of the City Boy Movement in Kano on Monday

The City Boy Movement set a target of 10 million members nationwide to back Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of 2027

Kano's state chapter already leads the membership drive with over 189,000 registered members

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Mariya Mahmud, declared on Monday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold power in Nigeria well past 2031, telling supporters that the presidential Villa has no vacancies until that year.

Mahmud made the remarks in Kano during the formal launch of the City Boy Movement (CBM), a youth and women-focused political organisation aimed at securing President Bola Tinubu's re-election and entrenching APC's grip on federal power.

Minister of State for FCT Mariya Mahmud announced the launch of the City Boy Movement in Kano. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman

Source: UGC

The minister argued that any political effort that sidelines young Nigerians is destined to fail, pointing out that youths make up between 60 and 70 per cent of the country's population.

"If you want to achieve anything and you leave the capable youth behind, you cannot succeed. That is why this movement has gathered to bring everybody together, to tell people about the policy of His Excellency, Mr. President," she said.

Mahmud pointed to initiatives such as the student loan scheme under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and ongoing reforms in Abuja as evidence of Tinubu's record, insisting the achievements would resonate with voters at the polls.

She also praised CBM's inclusion of women, describing their participation as essential to the party's electoral fortunes.

CBM sets 10 million membership target

CBM Director-General Francis Oluwatosin Shoga used the occasion to outline the movement's national ambitions, setting a target of 10 million members and calling on those present to move beyond formal gatherings and embed themselves in communities, markets, schools, and universities.

"Our objective is 10 million members. If we are able to have 10 million members, we can decide the future of this country," Shoga said, urging the movement to build a solid grassroots structure capable of shaping the country's political direction.

Kano state's CBM coordinator and APC House of Representatives candidate for Tarauni constituency, Nasir Bala Ja'oji, told the gathering that Kano had already registered 189,111 members, placing it ahead of every other state in the national membership drive.

He stressed the need for tighter leadership structures and deeper engagement at the local government level.

"Our objective must be clear, to build a strong, united, disciplined and effective grassroots structure, capable of delivering the objectives of the City Boy Movement and contributing meaningfully to the political development of our communities and our great country," Ja'oji said.

Muhammad Jamo Yusuf, a member of the CBM National Working Committee, commended the movement and said the APC fully backs such grassroots initiatives.

He highlighted the liberalisation of Nigeria's oil sector as one of Tinubu's key economic reforms and argued that the policies needed time and continuity to deliver their full impact.

APC, Tinubu announce over 200 appointments

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) released the full list of members appointed to the New Media Committee of its Presidential Campaign Council, as the party ramps up preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The announcement was made through the official Renewed Hope 2.0 X account, which published the names on Thursday, September 7.

Source: Legit.ng