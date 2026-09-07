President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni as Deputy Director-General North of the APC Presidential Campaign Council for 2027

Buni will work alongside Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who also received strategic roles in the council

The appointment tasks Buni with coordinating APC campaign activities across all 19 northern states ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni as Deputy Director-General (North) of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, positioning him as a central figure in the party's bid to secure a second term in 2027.

Legit.ng reports that the appointment was confirmed in a statement issued by Yusuf Ali, Focal Person for digital and strategic communication to the Yobe state government.

President Tinubu appoints Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni as Deputy DG (North) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mai Mala Buni Social Media Team

Source: Facebook

According to Ali, Buni's selection reflects the confidence the president has in the governor's political experience, organisational capacity, and his deep familiarity with grassroots mobilisation structures across the North.

Buni's new role will focus on coordinating APC campaign activities across all 19 northern states in the lead-up to the 2027 presidential election.

Buni to work alongside Akpabio, Abbas

Buni will not be operating alone. The statement confirmed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, have both been assigned strategic responsibilities within the campaign council as Deputy Directors-General.

"Governor Buni's appointment reflects confidence in his political experience, organisational capacity and deep understanding of grassroots mobilisation," the statement said.

President Bola Tinubu seeks reelection in Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"His Excellency will serve alongside other key national political leaders entrusted with strategic responsibilities in the campaign council," it added.

The council is expected to drive the re-election push for President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Buni's role in APC party politics

Buni is no stranger to high-level party work. He previously served as national chairman of the APC, a period during which he oversaw critical organisational activities for the party at both state and national levels.

The northern region remains vital to the APC's re-election calculations, and party leadership is leaning on experienced figures with established local networks to consolidate support for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket. Buni's appointment signals a deliberate effort to anchor that strategy in the North through tested political hands.

His new role comes as political parties and support groups across northern Nigeria step up grassroots engagement ahead of the elections.

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Source: Legit.ng