Tinubu Announces Appointment for APC Governor Ahead of 2027 Election
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni as Deputy Director-General North of the APC Presidential Campaign Council for 2027
- Buni will work alongside Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who also received strategic roles in the council
- The appointment tasks Buni with coordinating APC campaign activities across all 19 northern states ahead of the 2027 general elections
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni as Deputy Director-General (North) of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, positioning him as a central figure in the party's bid to secure a second term in 2027.
Legit.ng reports that the appointment was confirmed in a statement issued by Yusuf Ali, Focal Person for digital and strategic communication to the Yobe state government.
According to Ali, Buni's selection reflects the confidence the president has in the governor's political experience, organisational capacity, and his deep familiarity with grassroots mobilisation structures across the North.
Buni's new role will focus on coordinating APC campaign activities across all 19 northern states in the lead-up to the 2027 presidential election.
Buni to work alongside Akpabio, Abbas
Buni will not be operating alone. The statement confirmed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, have both been assigned strategic responsibilities within the campaign council as Deputy Directors-General.
"Governor Buni's appointment reflects confidence in his political experience, organisational capacity and deep understanding of grassroots mobilisation," the statement said.
"His Excellency will serve alongside other key national political leaders entrusted with strategic responsibilities in the campaign council," it added.
The council is expected to drive the re-election push for President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Buni's role in APC party politics
Buni is no stranger to high-level party work. He previously served as national chairman of the APC, a period during which he oversaw critical organisational activities for the party at both state and national levels.
The northern region remains vital to the APC's re-election calculations, and party leadership is leaning on experienced figures with established local networks to consolidate support for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket. Buni's appointment signals a deliberate effort to anchor that strategy in the North through tested political hands.
His new role comes as political parties and support groups across northern Nigeria step up grassroots engagement ahead of the elections.
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Tinubu gives Omole appointment
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Ade Omole as deputy director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.
Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.