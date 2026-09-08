Oguejiofor Jonathan Okwudiri Jnr graduated from the University of Greenwich with a First Class Honours degree in Accounting and Finance in 2014

The Nigerian graduate shared a photo of his degree certificate on X, revealing he has been unable to secure employment for over a decade

His post drew attention online, with many Nigerians reacting to his experience navigating the country's difficult job market

Oguejiofor Jonathan Okwudiri Jnr, a Nigerian graduate of the University of Greenwich, has sparked an emotional conversation online after revealing that his First Class Honours degree has not translated into employment in over eleven years.

Posting on X under the handle @JayDCryptonite, he shared a photograph of his degree certificate alongside a brief, pointed message:

"First class Graduate. BA Hons Accounting & Finance. Since 2014. No Job. Nigeria is humbling."

First class graduate unable to secure a job. Photo credit: JayDCryptonite/X, Godong/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: UGC

A First Class Degree, Still Waiting

His certificate, awarded on 26 June 2014 and signed by then Vice-Chancellor Professor David Maguire and Chancellor Lord Hart of Chilton, confirms he completed an approved Honours programme in Accounting and Finance at the London-based university.

It is the kind of qualification that would, in many countries, open doors almost immediately.

Instead, his post paints a picture of years spent knocking on doors that simply would not open. He did not go into detail about the specific obstacles he faced, but the weight of his words was enough to resonate with thousands of Nigerians who recognise the frustration of unemployment despite strong academic credentials.

Nigeria's graduate unemployment crisis has been a persistent issue, with many degree holders, including those with internationally recognised qualifications, struggling to find work in a labour market shaped by weak economic conditions, limited private sector growth, and fierce competition for a narrow pool of formal roles.

Reactions to the Viral Post

His post drew significant responses from other users on X.

Omoola said:

"Bro I wish they see you oo but this people no really they after who it is the best."

Home boy said:

"Uk university? Wetin you find come back 9ja? You no see fully funded PhD for that way ni."

See the post below:

Maths graduate cries out over unemployment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian graduate shared his academic qualifications on TikTok alongside a desperate plea about his employment situation.

The 32-year-old mentioned the degree he graduated with, along with his Master's and PhD qualifications.

Source: Legit.ng