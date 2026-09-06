National Open University of Nigeria confirmed the death of its Bursar, Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa, in a shooting incident

Marafa was reportedly shot on Sunday, September 6, 2026, while returning from Gusau in Zamfara State

NOUN described Marafa as a dedicated administrator and said burial arrangements would be announced by his family

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gusau, Zamfara State - The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has confirmed that its University Bursar, Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa, was killed in a shooting in Zamfara State.

The NOUN Registrar and Secretary to Council, Oladipo Adetayo Ajayi, said Marafa was on his way back from Gusau when he was shot on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Tragic loss: NOUN mourns bursar Nasiru Gusau Marafa after Zamfara shooting. Photo credit: NOUN

Source: Facebook

Ajayi broke the news to the university community in a statement issued on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

This was contained in a statement issued via the NOUN Media X handle @nounofficial_

"The Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Governing Council, Management, Senate, Staff and Students of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), regrets to announce the sudden and untimely passing of the University Bursar, Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa, which occurred today, Sunday, 6th September 2026.

"According to information available to the University, Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa was reportedly shot while returning from Gusau," the university said.

NOUN did not specify the exact location of the attack, the sequence of events that led to the shooting, or the identity of those responsible.

Marafa's role at NOUN

Marafa had only recently been appointed to the position of bursar in September 2026.

Before his elevation to that role, the university said he served the institution across several capacities, building a reputation as a committed and capable administrator.

The university mourned his passing in strong terms, calling it both sudden and untimely.

"The entire University community mourns the passing of a distinguished colleague, dedicated administrator and valued member of the NOUN family," the statement read.

NOUN extended its condolences to Marafa's immediate family, relatives, friends and colleagues, and prayed that they would find the strength to bear the loss.

The institution added that details of his burial would be communicated once the family had made arrangements.

Bandits kill 6 soldiers, abduct 70 residents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected bandits launched a late-night raid on Kasuwar Daji community in Kaura-Namoda LGA, Zamfara state.

At least 6 soldiers were killed after the attackers overran a military outpost protecting the area.

Former deputy speaker Hon Namadi Kasuwar Daji confirmed the attack, saying residents were abducted into the bush.

Source: Legit.ng