The Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) on 9 October 2025 hosted a vibrant decoration ceremony to honour 14 officers recently elevated to the rank of Colonel.

The event, held at the Tukur Yusufu Buratai Auditorium in Asokoro, Abuja, celebrated the achievements of participants from Course 9/2025.

Major General Umar Mohammed Alkali urges newly elevated Nigerian Army Colonels to uphold discipline and the “Soldier First” ethos. Photo credit: HQ Nigeria Army/X

Source: Twitter

Promotion to colonel marks new chapter

Presiding over the ceremony, the Commandant of AWCN, Major General Umar Mohammed Alkali, congratulated the newly promoted officers, describing their elevation as a testament to their dedication and a call to greater service.

He emphasised that the new rank came with heightened expectations, particularly for officers operating at the strategic and operational levels.

Major General Alkali urged the officers to remain steadfast in their commitment to duty, stressing the importance of discipline, innovation, and focus in tackling Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

He reminded them that “discipline remains the soul of leadership,” and encouraged them to lead by example while upholding the core values of the Nigerian Army.

Emphasis on “soldier first” concept by Nigerian army leadership

The Commandant also reiterated the “Soldier First” philosophy championed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General OO Oluyede NAM.

He highlighted the principle’s emphasis on prioritising the welfare of troops and their families, regardless of an officer’s appointment or area of specialisation.

Officers were reminded to maintain their identity as soldiers first and foremost, even as they ascend the ranks.

List of newly decorated colonels

The officers decorated during the ceremony included:

• Lt Col AE Oladipo

• Lt Col DB Fapohunda

• Lt Col UB Mai Garba

• Lt Col LA Adejo

• Lt Col EA Kaan

• Lt Col M Mohammed

• Lt Col YI Isiaku

• Lt Col ZA Sadau

• Lt Col SA Arogundade

• Lt Col AO Ochigo

• Lt Col MD Adamu

• Lt Col AA Uma

• Lt Col DO Ehicheoya

• Lt Col AS Adisa

Celebrants express gratitude and renew commitment

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Colonel AE Oladipo expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff and the College for their guidance and support.

He pledged renewed dedication to national service, stating their collective resolve to uphold the responsibilities that come with their new ranks.

The ceremony was graced by senior military officers, faculty members, staff, families, and well-wishers. It concluded with a group photograph and light refreshments, marking a memorable milestone in the careers of the 14 officers.

Officers honoured at AWCN for their promotion to Colonel rank, marking a milestone in military career progression. Photo credit: HQ Nigeria Army/X

Source: Twitter

