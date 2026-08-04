President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved salary increases ranging from 30 to 80 per cent for Nigeria's armed forces, effective September 1, 2026

The pay rise covers about 250,000 personnel, with the biggest increases going to the lowest-ranking soldiers

The annual salary bill for the armed forces will jump from N660 billion to N924 billion under the new arrangement

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved new pay rates for Nigeria's armed forces, with salary increases ranging from 30 to 80 per cent depending on rank, effective from September 1, 2026.

The announcement is expected to be welcomed by armed forces personnel. It was conveyed in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

President Tinubu approves a new salary structure for Nigeria's armed forces, increasing military pay by 30 to 80 per cent for about 250,000 personnel. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu okays military salary increase

About 250,000 military personnel are set to benefit from the new salary package.

Officers ranked above colonel, including Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals, Lieutenant Generals, and Generals, will receive a 30 per cent increase.

Personnel from colonel down to warrant officer level will see their pay rise by 50 per cent, while soldiers from private to staff sergeant rank stand to gain the most, with an 80 per cent increase.

The revised pay structure will push the annual salary bill for the armed forces from N660 billion to N924 billion.

Tinubu explains military salary increase

Speaking on the decision, Tinubu said those who protect the country deserve to be properly supported.

The Nigerian leader stated:

"The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation. Our administration will continue to prioritise troop welfare and modernise the armed forces by providing the weapons and technological tools needed to discharge their duties."

The president also linked the pay rise to the government's broader security agenda, which has seen military forces deployed across parts of the country battling banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.

Tinubu added:

"Our administration believes that no nation can achieve greatness without security. We therefore remain resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians."

He closed with a direct message to service members:

"I urge our servicemen to take our gesture as a sign of our deep appreciation of the services they render to our fatherland. Together we shall prevail over the enemies intent on destroying the fabric of our nation."

Read Onanuga's full statement on X announcing the salary increases for armed forces personnel below:

Read more on President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu warns editors against misinformation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.

Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.

Tinubu warned that the unchecked spread of false information on social media platforms has made it harder to differentiate between facts and propaganda.

Source: Legit.ng